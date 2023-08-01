By Cindy Allen
Enid News & Eagle
Oil entrepreneur Harold Hamm, whose well-known roots are in Enid, where he began the highly successful Continental Resources Co., wants to set the record straight on American energy. In fact, it’s a quest he’s been on since the mid-2010s.
He hopes his new book, “Game Changer,” which is on sale now, will do just that. By documenting how horizontal drilling changed the oil and gas industry from one of perceived scarcity to one of abundance, he said his new book highlights the American ingenuity that changed the world.
“The book is about one thing and that’s horizontal drilling,” Hamm said. “(Horizontal drilling) gave us American energy independence, reversing the terminal decline that America was in prior to this happening.”
Directional, or horizontal, drilling allows oil and gas producers more flexibility and precision in reaching and extracting oil and gas compared to conventional vertical drilling. Horizontal drilling also reduces the ecological footprint of a drilling operation above ground by drilling in several directions from a single well pad.
Hamm said he also wants to set the record straight “about the disparaging comments and maybe even outright lies about the industry over time that people wanted to put out there.”
“Game Changer” is a labor of love for Hamm, who also hopes the book inspires the next generation of “barefoot country boys who can change the world.” It’s the story of Hamm’s 50-year journey in battling conventional wisdom and in the process, helping restore the United States as an energy superpower.
Horizontal drilling in Enid started when Hamm began drilling what he called stranded reserves underneath cities.
“Drilling highly deviated wells to connect with those stranded reserves that nobody had drilled for before,” Hamm said. “Enid sat right over the top of the Alamo Gas Field. We took it upon ourselves to reach those reserves with 16 wells right there within the city.”
Hamm said horizontal drilling technology dates back to the 1970s. It’s a technology Hamm’s company worked to develop the basic know-how of how to do it and take it further.
Hamm said he drilled one of the early horizontal wells in western Oklahoma in the late-70s, and the famed Ames Hole also was drilled horizontally.
“We developed the first-ever horizontal oil field in the world at Cedar Hills,” he said. “At the time Cedar Hills was drilled in North Dakota and Montana and down into South Dakota, there weren’t 1% of the wells operating in the world that was drilling horizontal.”
Additionally, the books tells the stories of political roadblocks the oil and gas industry has faced over the years. In “Game Changer,” Hamm explains:
• Why American energy independence is the most important policy to guarantee our long-term economic and national security.
• How the conversion to natural gas for electricity production in the U.S. has led to the largest declines in emissions in the industrialized world.
• Why much of the energy narrative is distorted by money, politics, activism and virtue-signaling.
• Why the so-called “energy crisis” in America is self-inflicted.
“Over my long history, we saw one administration after the other fumble the ball on energy,” Hamm said. He said both Republican and Democratic administrations have made mistakes when it comes to energy policy.
“For instance, (President Richard) Nixon back in the very early 1970s put oil under price controls when it went from $3.75 a barrel to $4, and he thought it was getting out of hand. He put it under price controls right ahead of the Iranian embargo, and we all know what happened there,” he said.
“Right after that, here comes Jimmy Carter, and he passed the Fuel Use Act of 1977 that mandated 100% use of coal in the power generation of electricity — 100% of mandated coal use instead of clean-burning natural gas, knowing that this was really going to cause some adverse climate conditions,” he said. “One of the young senators who helped craft that energy bill at the time was (current President) Joe Biden. Now, (Biden) wants to eliminate all fossil fuels.”
He said political misunderstanding of oil and gas energy prevented the U.S. from being as dominant as it could in oil and gas production.
“It went from one administration to the other with each administration fumbling the ball forward,” he said. “It’s too bad because we were held hostage by the Saudis for so long and Iran that really had bad consequences as a result.”
Hamm said President Donald Trump had good energy policy and “got it right, and we saw the result of that with a lot of oil and gas produced and energy prices came down, a lot of good things happened. Biden got it wrong and went the other way with it, energy prices skyrocketed, we have runaway inflation, highest in 40 years.”
Hamm said his book talks about political power and its influence on the oil and gas business.
“This book talks about the solution, which is we can have both — abundant energy and do it safely for the climate. It offers up good solutions, talks about solving a lot of these issues that people think are very important. America’s done good things with clean-burning natural gas, we’ve cleaned up the air,’ he said.
“I think the book can give people a lot of hope they don’t have today,” he said.
Stories about Enid will come to the forefront for people reading the book, he said.
“Enid played a big role with Continental.”
“Game Changer” is available on Amazon and also at other online retailers. Hamm also has 13 cities on tap for a book tour. Distributed by Simo & Schuster, the 320-page book retails for about $28.
Go to haroldhammbook.com for more information about the book and where it is sold.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.