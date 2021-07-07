Torrential rainfall inundated portions of city streets and stranded drivers late Wednesday afternoon as strong thunderstorms rolled through Garfield County.
The storm clouds were also the source of a funnel, which residents reported seeing west of Enid.
Mike Honigsberg, director of Enid/Garfield County Emergency Management, said the funnel was the result of boundaries clashing in the atmosphere.
"They don't last very long, but they kind of look scary," Honigsberg said on the type of funnel residents were seeing.
But rain posed more of a threat to Enid, as Enid Fire Department responded to a few calls about motorists becoming stuck in high water.
"Nobody's been in jeopardy," Fire Marshal Ken Helms said. "We haven't had to deploy any special resources or send out our inflatable rescue boat."
Honigsberg reported receiving about 1.65 inches of rain at his home in the western part of Enid, while a few reports of around 3 inches had come in, though it was unclear if that was new rainfall, or precipitation combined with another day's storms.
The Mesonet site at Breckinridge reported only about two-tenths of an inch of rainfall, while Lahoma reported only 0.01 inches, demonstrating the hit-or-miss impacts around the county.
Staff Writer Kelci McKendrick contributed to this story.
