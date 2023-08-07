Jeff Funk, retired publisher of the Enid News & Eagle, has returned to the newspaper as publisher and editor, effective immediately.
He replaces Cindy Allen, who retired a week ago from both positions to spend more time with her family. She succeeded Funk as publisher in January 2021.
Funk joined the News & Eagle as executive editor 22 years ago, with later promotions to general manager and then publisher. Post-retirement, he and his wife, LynnDe, continued to live in Enid.
“I’m glad to be back leading the News & Eagle and EnidNews.com team,” Funk said. “A strong, professional news organization is important to the stability, success and growth of any community — and especially Enid and Northwest Oklahoma.”
Funk said his return will continue the newspaper’s focus on “new and creative ways to reach readers and consumers with varied printed and digital products.”
Beverly Joyce, regional executive for CNHI, the News & Eagle’s parent company, praised Funk’s achievements during his first time with the paper and welcomed his return.
“Jeff retired from the paper with a noteworthy record of success and wide range of experience,” Joyce said. “He’s well suited to now take on the dual role of publisher and editor at a time the News & Eagle is progressing on digital platforms as well as in print.”
Funk’s daily newspaper career spans 45 years, including newsroom and management experience at five papers in Nebraska and Kansas prior to his tenure at the News & Eagle.
Oklahoma Press Association feted Funk’s commitment to quality local journalism and service to community two years ago with its highest honor, the H. Milt Phillips Award, named for the legendary owner, publisher and editor of the Seminole Daily Producer.
Funk is a former president of the press association and served on the Journalism National Advisory Council at Kansas State University, where he graduated with a journalism degree in 1975.
Before and since his News & Eagle retirement, Funk has been active in local civic affairs, serving on boards of community organizations including: Enid Public School Foundation, Cherokee Strip Community Foundation, United Way of Northwest Oklahoma and Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce.
He also served on Enid City Commission and Metropolitan Area Planning Commission during his retirement.
