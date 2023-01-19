ENID, Okla. — A service for Athena Alexandria Brownfield, the 4-year-old girl who was reported missing earlier this month from Cyril, was announced Thursday.
Amy Stittsworth Funeral Service and Cremation Directors posted Brownfield's obituary, which states the service will be 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at Stride Bank Center, 301 S. Independence, with state Sen. Roger Thompson officiating.
The obituary states Brownfield, born Sept. 6, 2018, loved to color and "Baby Shark." Her favorite color was purple, and she enjoyed playing dress-up. It also states she and her sister were "joined at the hip."
Brownfield was reported missing Jan. 10 after a postal carrier found Brownfield's 5-year-old sister outside their house in Cyril.
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, that the remains of a child were found near Rush Springs, about 15 miles from the Cyril. The remains were transported to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office in Oklahoma City for positive identification.
Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the remains are Brownfield's.
According to court documents released Tuesday, Brownfield allegedly was beaten to death and buried by one of her caregivers, Ivon Adams, on Dec. 25, 2022.
Ivon Adams is charged with first-degree murder and child neglect, and his wife Alysia Adams, another of Brownfield's caregivers, was charged with two counts of child neglect.
