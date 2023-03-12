ENID, Okla. — Fundraising efforts are underway to restore and preserve the one-of-a-kind works of art located in the Garfield County Court House.
Historical photographer and documentarian Ron Bailey is attempting to breathe new life into the artwork in the courthouse.
“These are one-of-a-kind works I consider historical and artistic treasures of the city of Enid, the state of Oklahoma and the nation,” said Bailey, who has worked on other historical projects.
He was the only photographer allowed in the Yule Quarry in Colorado to take photos and document the most sought-after white marble in the world. It was used for many statues, including the Lincoln Memorial, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the steps to Enid High School.
Anyone who has visited the courthouse can see the murals of Ruth Monro Augur, who painted them on the walls of the first and second floors. She painted several works as a WPA project in the mid-1930s.
Few people have seen the additional collection of artwork on the fourth and fifth floor of the old jail and lockup area.
Seven one-of-a-kind works by Native American artists Burgess and Paladine Roye are painted directly on the walls of the old jail.
In 1976, then-Sheriff Pat McFadden booked a young Burgess Roye into the county jail on a six-month sentence for DUI.
His brother, Paladine, got a suspended sentence for the same charge.
The sheriff knew these full-blood Ponca Tribe brothers needed both an outlet and a sense of direction.
“So he made Burgess a deal,” Bailey said. “If he would paint his artwork on the walls, he would let him be a trustee and he wouldn’t have to be locked up for so long.”
Burgess painted in oil on the reinforced concrete walls. It was the first time for him painting in oils.
His brother finished a landscape painting just outside the old booking area so he could be close to his brother.
The sheriff later protected the paintings with plexiglass.
The courthouse was constructed between 1934 and 1936, and consists of five floors. County offices and courtrooms occupy the basement and first three floors, and the fourth and fifth floors housed the old Garfield County Jail.
The old jail was refurbished in 1966 and remained in use until 2005, with the opening of the new county jail. Doing work on the emergency exit and later taking down bars did some damage to the walls, but the plexiglass saved the paintings.
These two Ponca Tribe members would go on to make names for themselves within the Native American art culture, their pieces collected throughout the world, except for the ones that are forever part of the old Garfield County Jail and Court House, which have remained silent and mostly undiscovered.
Six paintings act as silent guards in the old jail. One on the wall of the courthouse basement greets visitors who do not know the history behind it. All were painted directly on the bare concrete in 1976.
Bailey has been lifting the plexiglass off the paintings for the first time in 45 years. He took photographs of the work that will be reproduced on fine art paper, like the concrete wall material. Plans are to save the artwork of Monro Augur, add glass and lighting, and display framed reproductions of the Burgess paintings downstairs. Prints are available to purchase by the public for the first time at ronbailyphotography.com.
