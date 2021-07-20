Sweet Serendipity will have a craft and vendor show fundraiser Saturday for a local woman in need of a heart transplant.
Lisa McLemore-Young had a massive heart attack in October 2016, resulting in congestive heart failure. She now is on the transplant list.
Her fundraising page is located at https://helphopelive.org/campaign/17829/.
Vendors still are needed for the Saturday fundraiser, which will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Oakwood Mall. A percentage of the proceeds will go to McLemore-Young's fund.
Tickets will be sold for a raffle for a handmade quilt that measures 96 inches by 96 inches and a basket full of goodies.
To become a vendor, call organizer Crystal Barwick at (580) 747-8438.
