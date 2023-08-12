4RKids

ENID, Okla. — 4RKids Foundation will have a Laughter & Lyrics fundraiser to benefit the foundation.

The event will be Aug. 26, 2023, at Chisholm Trail Expo Center. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the show will start at 7 p.m.

The family friendly show will feature dueling pianos and comedian Jamie Campbell.

The cost of tickets, if pre-purchased by Aug. 25, is $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. The price is $5 more at the door.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you