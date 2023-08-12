ENID, Okla. — 4RKids Foundation will have a Laughter & Lyrics fundraiser to benefit the foundation.
The event will be Aug. 26, 2023, at Chisholm Trail Expo Center. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the show will start at 7 p.m.
The family friendly show will feature dueling pianos and comedian Jamie Campbell.
The cost of tickets, if pre-purchased by Aug. 25, is $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. The price is $5 more at the door.
