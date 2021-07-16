July 16-22
EVENT [Saturday]
Woodring Regional Airport Breakfast Fly-in, 7:30-10 a.m., Enid Woodring Regional Airport, 1026 S. 66th. Breakfast at Barnstormers, plus fly-in aircraft and static displays. For more information, call (580) 616-7387.
EVENT [Saturday]
Weekends on Maine, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Maine between Independence and Washington. Monthly event bringing together food, vendors, music and art. For more information, call (580) 297-5214.
EVENT [Saturday]
Sugar High Fundraiser, 7 p.m., Atelier, 339 E. Maple. Artwork from more than 50 Oklahoma artists will be featured and for sale in person and online at www.sugarhighenid.com/art-sales. Free to attend.
EXHIBIT [Daily]
John Hammer Art Exhibit, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Aug. 21, Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
July 23-29
THEATER [Friday-Sunday]
'Green Day's American Idiot,' 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Tickets are $20 for adults, $17 for military members and $10 for students. To purchase tickets, go to gaslighttheatre.org, or call (580) 234-2307.
MUSIC [Saturday]
"Uncle Tim" Holder, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $5. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.
July 30-Aug. 5
THEATER [Friday-Saturday]
'Green Day's American Idiot,' 7:30 p.m., Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Tickets are $20 for adults, $17 for military members and $10 for students. To purchase tickets, go to gaslighttheatre.org, or call (580) 234-2307.
EVENT [Saturday]
Martial Combat League, 6:30 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Featuring more than 10 fighters from Enid, as well as more from Northwest Oklahoma. Tickets start at $32 per person for reserved seating, with table seating $52 per person. For more information or to buy tickets, go to www.stridebankcenter.com, call (855) TIX-ENID or visit the box office.
EVENT [Saturday-Sunday]
Northwest Oklahoma Junior Rodeo, starting at 9 a.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday, Chisholm Trail Expo Center, 111 W. Purdue. For a list of events and more information, go to nwojr.com.
MUSIC [Thursday]
The Greatest Hits of Foreigner, 8 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Tickets start at $49.50 and can be purchased at www.stridebankcenter.com, calling (855) TIX-ENID or at the box office.
EXHIBIT [Daily]
John Hammer Art Exhibit, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Aug. 21, Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
THINGS 2 DO
702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051
Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.
Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center
507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students.
228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998
Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Admission is free.
200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Adventure Quest open during museum hours.
1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265
Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Monday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.
Leona Mitchell Southern Heights Heritage Center
616 Leona Mitchell Blvd. — (580) 237-6989 or 402-2524
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children
Dillingham Memorial Garden
5th & East Oklahoma
Open 24/7
Garfield County Demonstration Garden
316 E. Oxford
(580) 237-1228
Open 24/7
Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.
4RKids Mini Golf
710 Overland Trail
(580) 237-7888
Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Moose Lodge Bingo
302 E. Purdue
(580) 237-7779
Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Mondays, with games beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.
Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.
