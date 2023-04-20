IDABEL, Okla. — A southeast Oklahoma newspaper on Thursday, April 20, 2023, released what it says is the full recording of county officials discussing killing local journalists, lynching Black people, animosity with the district attorney and more.
The McCurtain Gazette-News has reported that county officials were recorded talking about those topics while the newspaper was investigating whether they were conducting county business in private.
The newspaper also reported McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy told county officials he went to District Attorney Mark Matloff’s office “to whoop his ass” over a disagreement in a lawsuit.
“I’ll tell you one thing, (expletive), I ain’t no (expletive) liar,” Clardy allegedly said on the recording, according to the newspaper. “I shouldn’t have said what said, but I did.”
The McCurtain Gazette-News reported Clardy, sheriff’s investigator Alicia Manning, jail administrator Larry Hendrix, county commissioners Mark Jennings and Robert Beck and other employees were among county officials on the audio that was secretly recorded following the commissioners’ March 6, 2023, meeting.
Jennings resigned Wednesday in a two-sentence letter written on white-lined notebook paper that Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt accepted. The governor previously called for all of the county officials involved to resign.
“I will release a formal statement in the near future regarding the recent events in our county,” Jennings wrote.
Bruce Willingham, publisher of the family owned Gazette-News, has said he recorded the officials after suspicions of open meeting violations, according to multiple media outlets.
CNHI Oklahoma has not been able to independently verify the recordings or the speakers’ identities.
State officials have ramped up pressure on Clardy and two of his employees to resign because they say the comments they’re also accused of making don’t reflect the values of area residents.
The Gazette-News, which doesn’t have much of an online presence, reported in its Thursday edition that it released the full audio, a recording that lasts three hours and 37 minutes. A CNHI reporter on Thursday followed a QR code that was published on the front page of the Gazette-News print edition; it took him to an online Dropbox folder, where there was a link to the audio recording.
In the recording, Jennings allegedly talked about running a military tank into the newspaper building and saying, “Sorry, I couldn’t stop this (expletive).”
He also allegedly commented on female county employees’ physical appearance, conducted county business outside of a meeting and said he would run for sheriff if he could take a “Black guy and whoop their ass and throw them in the cell.”
“Yeah, it’s not like that no more,” Clardy allegedly responded.
Clardy also allegedly criticized Chris Willingham, who wrote more than 30 articles investigating alleged county government corruption in the past two years, according to the paper.
Willingham filed a defamation lawsuit against Clardy, Manning and the county commissioners the same day of the alleged conversation on the audio.
Federal court documents in the lawsuit accuse Clardy and Manning of retaliation against Willingham for a series of stories he wrote investigating claims of misconduct against the sheriff’s department.
Manning also allegedly criticized the Gazette in the audio and told officials she had a “come-to-Jesus meeting” with the district attorney that she described as a verbal confrontation between them.
Republican state Sen. George Burns, who lives in the McCurtain County town of Pollard, said in a statement Wednesday that after he listened the audio recordings containing the “racist, hateful” comments, he told Jennings and Clardy that they needed to resign. He said he also told Clardy that any staff members involved also needed to step down.
He demanded Clardy, Manning and Hendrix “do the right thing and submit their resignations as well.”
The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday confirmed involvement in an investigation into the matter. Neither agency released any other details.
The four McCurtain County officials have not responded to messages left seeking comment, but a message posted on the sheriff’s office Facebook page on Monday noted that officials were investigating the journalist who recorded them for potential violations of state law. They did not deny the comments alleged by the newspaper, but claimed the recording had been altered.
McCurtain County officials also became the subject of a wrongful death civil rights lawsuit Thursday.
Barbara Barrick, the widow of a man who allegedly died in custody of McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office, filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit against county commissioners, Clardy and several deputies.
The lawsuit alleges McCurtain County sheriff’s deputies found 45-year-old Bobby Barrick beaten and “hog tied” at a rural convenience store March 13, 2022, then allegedly used unreasonable force with stun guns and were instructed to turn off their body cameras.
Court documents allege that Barrick was handcuffed and face-down on the ground when deputies and a state game warden sat and kneeled on the man’s torso and upper body with a chokehold and other neck restraints while placing him in leg restraints. The lawsuit states they also used a baton to strike Barrick while he already was restrained on the ground.
The lawsuit alleges that Barrick stopped breathing and started to experience a seizure before deputies drove him to McCurtain Memorial Hospital. Barrick then was flown to Paris (Texas) Regional Medical Center for higher level care before he died from his injuries five days later, according to the lawsuit.
O’Hanlon is editor of the McAlester News Capital.
