ENID, Okla. — A new facility at Autry Technology Center doubles as a museum on the relatively short history of manufacturing machining.
Creating parts for machines by hand was the only option before 1945, new instructor Jeremiah Reschke said, before analog and digital computers were added to revolutionize the computer numerical control (CNC) machining industry.
“They were large Etch-a-Sketch, really, is what they were,” Reschke said of the several hand-cranked apparatuses sitting in the warehouse facility like time capsules next to their larger, modern-day counterparts bought from major companies such as Duson and Fanuc.
Reschke didn’t rule out using the children’s toys when Autry’s new CNC machining program begins classes next month, teaching students the basics on what he called “the backbone of manufacturing.”
Eight students each can be enrolled in either half-day of the course. The program will run for two years if taking a half-day or one year with a whole day.
A far cry from hand-cranking, professional CNC machinists now generate complex code, and the computerized machine takes the mathematical complexity of the various physical movements to create highly precise metal or plastic parts and components using equipment like lathes, milling machines and milling centers.
CNC machines run the “supply gamut,” Reschke said, creating parts for any hypothetical use such as aerospace, automotive, missile and defense, even eyeglasses. Past CNC machines built these machines, as well.
“It’s the chicken-and-the-egg thing, really,” he said.
Autry students will first learn the basics with hand tools — like what’s a hammer and what’s a screwdriver — then move on to the manual machining before taking on the contemporary equipment. Students also will use a new coordinate-measuring machine and a roamer arm to inspect parts they make in the adjoining metrology lab.
Autry’s 12 machines of 14 types sit in what Reschke called the “machine shop of dreams” — one of the several additions to the main campus’ eastern end, following renovations over the last year and a half.
Like the machining program, the returning diesel technology program’s new facility and a new fabrication lab — the latter named after former Autry CEO Brady McCullough — will be up and running this fall. So, too, will Autry’s returning culinary arts program’s kitchen and new campus cafeteria.
The school began purchasing the machines in April shortly after Reschke was hired as the full-time instructor.
Each one — the lowest-end having cost around $30,000 — has at least 10 years lifespan, he said, and were bought at least a year after coming on the market. Autry also purchased standalone teaching simulators with panels identical to ones on the actual machines.
While the actual machines can be bought for the cost of a car, the millions made in return more than make up for the price as the machining industry is again changing, he said. With the accessibility, influencers on Instagram, for example, can earn a living making parts like giant Legos purely for the aesthetics, Reschke said.
“It’s starting to evolve into more of a hobby environment,” he said.
