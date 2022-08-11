ENID, Okla. — Curtis L. Horrall dedicated much of his life to the community of Enid.
He died Tuesday at age 92.
Born on his family’s farm in Enid in 1930, Horrall stayed in Enid for most of his life where he built a career, a family and a respected reputation.
Following studying history at Oklahoma State University, serving as a medic in the U.S. Army, studying at Central State University in Edmond and graduating law school at Oklahoma City University, Horrall settled into banking. While working at First National Bank in Oklahoma City he met his future wife, Thelma Van Buren, and her daughter, Susan.
The family relocated to Horrall’s hometown of Enid following a 1958 wedding. Once back in Enid, Horrall founded the trust department at Central National Bank and grew his family with Thelma, welcoming daughters Mary Beth and Patricia Ann.
Horrall was a member of Oklahoma Bankers Association and Oklahoma Bar Association for 60 years.
“I always looked up to Mr. Horrall,” said Bert Mackie, a fellow banker, Rotary Club member and friend of Horrall for 60 years. “He was an excellent man, polite, caring and a joy to be around.”
While working to prepare his eulogy, the Rev. Don Johnson found the word that most often sprang to mind to describe Horrall was loyal — loyal to his family, his faith and the industry of banking.
“Curt was intelligent and inquisitive. He was generous and he was kind,” Johnson wrote.
In 1977, Horrall assumed ownership of the Bank of Drummond and worked with Thelma to provide rural banking and insurance services. As a banker, Horrall cared about the bank, its employees and customers. He worked to always know his employees’ names.
Johnson recounted a story of a time when a small business owner and customer of the Bank of Drummond told Horrall he could not afford Christmas presents for his children, Horrall gave him a loan of $300. As his business grew, the man always kept his account in Drummond.
Horrall’s daughters describe him as “a girl dad” who always encouraged education. When Susan was studying and preforming opera at Oklahoma City University, he would pack Mary Beth and Patti into the station wagon and drive down for every performance.
“We were like 5 and 6 going to watch opera,” they said with a slight laugh. “We would fall asleep on the way back.”
Horrall was full of love and pride for his family. Susan travelled across the world as an opera singer, Mary Beth became a pediatrician and Patti a trademark lawyer.
Tim Mendenhall, head golf profession at Oakwood Country Club, of which Horrall was a long-term member, told Johnson “on the golf course, Curt was a gentleman but also a competitor.” He was the winner of the first ever Acorn Tournament 50 years ago.
Following the death of his wife in 2017, Horrall moved into assisted living at The Commons, where his older sister Jeanne also lived.
Being at The Commons lead to Horrall renewing old friendships.
“He was a great fellow,” said Worth Bracher, who knew Horrall since high school. “Every Friday I would pick him and some others up and go to Wee Too. We became the Friday Lunch Bunch … He will be missed. He was very concerned with people around him.”
Funeral arrangements are with Brown-Cummings Funeral Home, Enid.
