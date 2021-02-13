ENID, Okla. — A fire Friday evening burned through the roof of a house in the 1300 block of North 20th.
According to a report from the Enid Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 5:46 p.m. on Feb. 12 to the house on North 20th. Upon arrival, a resident of the home told them everyone was out of the house.
The report stated a heating lamp had been used to keep pets warm in a shelter on the side of the structure before the fire started. The fire then spread from the building addition to the soffit of the home and then to the attic.
The report stated the home had significant fire damage to the framing in the attic and vented out of the roof on the southeast side, burning through the roof.
Firefighters extinguished the flames outside before entering the home, which had heavy smoke inside. The report stated firefighters began salvage efforts and pulled ceilings to extinguish the attic fire from below in the living area, continuing to pull ceiling and perform overhaul to find any fire extension.
Fire Capt. Todd Hays said the department tends to see an uptick in heater-related fires when the weather gets cold and people are trying to keep themselves and animals warm and thaw frozen pipes.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave these tips for using space heaters:
- • Use electric space heaters with automatic shut-off switches and non-glowing elements. Make sure to keep them away from any flammable materials, like curtains or blankets.
- • Keep heat sources, like space heaters, at least 3 feet away from drapes, furniture or bedding.
- • Never cover your space heater.
- • Never place a space heater on top of furniture or near water.
- • Never leave children unattended near a space heater.
- • Make sure that the cord of an electric space heater is not a tripping hazard, but do not run the cord under carpets or rugs.
- • Avoid using extension cords to plug in your space heater.
- • If your space heater has a damaged electrical cord or produces sparks, do not use it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.