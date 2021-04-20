ENID, Okla. — A freeze warning has been issued for all of Northwest Oklahoma and much of the remainder of the state, as cold air continues to dip south over Oklahoma, according to the National Weather Service.
A 20% chance of precipitation remains through 1 p.m. for the Enid area, according to NWS, with unseasonal temperatures only reaching 49, combined with a gusty north wind. Cloudy conditions are expected to give way throughout the day to sunny skies, with a low temperature forecasted tonight at 29 and sustained north winds at 10-15 mph with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Widespread frost is expected after 3 a.m.
“Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing,” according to a NWS statement. “Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained or allowed to drip slowly.”
Temperatures begin to warm up on Wednesday, with sunny skies, highs reaching the upper-50s and a light northwest wind.
A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms — with highs in the upper-50s and lower-60s — is in the forecast for Thursday through Friday, according to the NWS.
Temperatures will reach into the 70s by Sunday and 80s by Monday, according to the current NWS forecast.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.