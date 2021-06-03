FREEDOM, Okla. — A Freedom teen was hospitalized after she fell asleep and lost control of her vehicle, which rolled five times on a Woodward County road Wednesday night, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reporting.
Ariana White 17, was transported via ambulance to Alliance in Woodward and transferred to St. Francis Hospital in Wichita, Kan., where she was admitted in stable condition with head, external and internal trunk and arm and leg injuries, according to an OHP report Thursday.
White was driving a 1999 Ford Explorer when she fell asleep about two miles south of Freedom on Oklahoma 50, OHP reports. As she attempted to regain control of the vehicle, it rolled five times, coming to rest on the driver’s side.
Seatbelts were equipped and in use, according to OHP.
