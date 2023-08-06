ENID, Okla. — The endeavor to create a community gathering space near the old Trail drive-in theater, named Freedom Plains Park, is well underway.
Matt Dalton, who runs the project, has a goal to revitalize the drive-in theater, as well as having space for vendors and food trucks, creating a space for the community for events. During the past few weeks, trees have been cleared and the area now has areas for vehicles to drive through and space has been cleared for vendor areas, parking and VIP areas, food trucks, as well as room for a stage and multiple movie screens.
Dalton has set up a nonprofit to help raise money for the project, and launched a fundraiser Aug. 1 with a goal of raising $40,000. He said one of the first important steps is getting electricity set up at the site, which he said is around $5,000. Electricity would be needed in order to have a concert, as well as a goal to put up an office building with air conditioning and heating. The fundraiser can be found at https://bit.ly/4456LVu.
“So we’re gonna run it all the way through the end of this month. We had Warren CAT reach out to help us with this, which that would have cost us thousands to rent all that equipment,” Dalton said.
“I have the goal set at $40,000 and that is to put electricity in the front half. The electricity is for if we have bands and stuff playing that way, they can plug in and not have loud generators, which will work with it if we have to. But really, the main thing is, I’d like to get a office building for the front with an AC unit because whenever I do have volunteers out here, especially like the last three weeks, it’s just too brutal to have people working out here the whole day, which I don’t even want to be out here. And so let alone having a group of people come out, there’s just no escaping the heat. And so I would like to have a building with some AC that way we can escape it. And then if we have events where there’s food again, it’s hot. Like whenever we go into the colder months, I’d like to have a place where if you need to escape the heat or the cold.”
Dalton said getting the nonprofit set up was a long process, and he wanted to have that in place before trying to raise money.
“I talked to our CPA, who is out of Oklahoma City and he has to file all the paperwork. And then it has to get approved through the state and so that we filed all the paperwork, but then it took like four, maybe five weeks to come back and I didn’t expect it to take that long,” Dalton said. “And so it was like, people were like, ‘Hey, are you gonna do your fundraiser?’ And I was like, yep, I just wanna make sure that we’re good to go. And he told me he said once you file for your nonprofit status, you could start telling people what I was like, I don’t wanna tell anybody until it comes back that it took a long time. But really, it was just like waiting, filling out all the paperwork and stuff like that. He took care of all of it and it was quick and easy to fill it out. But then it was like sitting on your hands like, well, is it done yet? All the paperwork showed up at my house eventually and it was like, finally.”
There is another community cleanup day planned for next weekend, and Dalton said volunteers are being sought to continue the cleanup of the park. Anybody interested in volunteering their time can respond on the Freedom Plains Park Facebook page. There is also a planned fundraiser finale on Aug. 26, the weekend before labor Day.
“So we’ll be out here all day that Saturday and then I think we’ll probably carry it into Sunday as well,” Dalton said. “That way the vendors don’t have to tear down. They could just leave their stuff. We’ll have someone out here who’s guarding the place that way no one’s coming in and messing with everything. it’ll probably be me and a few other folks that come back here and camp and just watch all the stuff for everybody out overnight and then Sunday we’ll have another day. So that way we’ll finish the month out.”
Dalton said anybody interested in getting involved with the Aug. 26 event can go to the Facebook page or call him at (580) 747-4058.
“We’re looking for seven, maybe eight food trucks. I’d like to get a variety out here, but then pretty much as many tent/table vendors. I think we’ll have plenty of space for as many as that want to set up,” Dalton said. “And I’d like to have as many as possible. I set the price for a table and tents at $5, and then the food trucks at $50. I’d like to have as many as possible. That way I can see if there’s any, like, size requirements, because I can guess with my tents, but it would be nice to have as many as we can. And that way if we are tight on space or if we have 50 show up and there’s still room for another 50, I’ll have a better idea of going into the next event.”
Dalton said he also has plans to have two smaller projectors and movie screens, which he said will help fund the goal of having a larger projector for the main screen. Getting the electricity set up is a major step in getting the park to be functional as an event space. The smaller projectors are cheaper, and would be an inflatable mount with a projector attached.
“They make smaller drive-in projectors that are just inflatable and that you could set a camera up and like I said, it’s a lot smaller obviously than the massive one, but they’re also a lot less expensive,” Dalton said. “That big projector is so expensive because you have to have a really big lens and everything to get the resolution you need.”
There are currently large wooden poles that are on the grounds that were donated from the fairgrounds. Dalton said those will eventually be stood up as a barrier wall that will have banners hanging from it for events and businesses. He said there is also a stage being donated by the fairgrounds, which will be set up by the large movie screen and be a place where live music can be played. Dalton said the goal is to eventually have a check-in area, just like a movie theater, where people would be asked what movie they are there to see and directed to where to park, and with multiple projectors a variety of movies would be offered.
Warren CAT of Enid is helping clear trees. Dalton said they have a program where they will donate some time to a nonprofit, and have helped clear a lot of trees and will do more of that. He said what took them a short amount of time would have taken him and volunteers much more time to do with chainsaws and clearing it out.
“So they’re gonna help me clear these trees out. We’re going to have a VIP area,” Dalton said. “So on our donation platform, I think it’s the third tier up or fourth tier up, we’ll put your branding outside the fence in that area, but then you’ll be able to park inside the park. So whenever you pull up you’ll have a parking pass that says VIP and then you can park inside here, that way if there’s a concert going or if there’s food trucks, you can just pull in and you’re right in the action.”
The park is being cleaned up in three phases. Phase one is for clearing out areas for parking for cars and food trucks. Phase two is clearing out the area where event space will be, including getting the outdoor stage set up as well as the projectors for movies. Phase three is clearing the majority of trees and other clutter, and will be the largest space to clear and will be the site of large community gatherings.
“I think it’ll be really cool because part of the reason we’re doing it, obviously it’s to have like a good place for the community to gather,” Dalton said. “But then all the funding that we make, in two or three years or whenever, in a year, whenever we have this portion of it done any excess funding we have will be toward other beautification projects. So, like Meadowlake Park is one example that I can think of is there’s just a lot of trash that’s gathered in that and like it’s not a bash on the city because it’s hard to keep up with. We’re just gonna do our part in helping clean up all of Enid and then if there’s another project that seems cool, we might pick it up. There’s some other stuff that I’d like to do, but we’ll see.”
