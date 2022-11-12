ENID, Okla. — The 2022 A Salute to Our Veterans Parade in downtown Enid Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, was filled with moments that brought chills and tears to the eyes, as residents turned out to honor those in the military Saturday, Nov. 12, in downtown Enid.
“It’s been a super celebration to honor the veterans,” said organizer Elaine Johns on the weeklong slate of activities that began last weekend with a Ride to Remember motorcycle rally, then continued throughout the week with the unveiling of the Heroes of the Heartland exhibit, tree-plantings, veterans lunch and the ceremony of the Legacy Awards and debut of the Huey, the Workhorse of Vietnam exhibit.
Activities wrapped up with the parade, exhibits and patriotic activities at the Stride Center and a car show and cruise on Saturday.
Alexandria Mantz, with a local AMBUCS organization, opened the parade with the national anthem, and in the middle of the song the engine of the A-26 Lady Liberty flying over could be heard, which Mantz said was emotional.
“It’s hard to sing when you’ve got a flyover and you’ve got chills … This is so cool!”
Parade Marshall Dewey King surprised the crowd when he halted his vehicle, along with fellow veteran and parade participant Art Reed to stop and salute the color guard traveling directly behind them at the head of the parade. A poignant moment of patriotism, King said it was planned with a task in mind.
“You gotta honor the flag,” he said simply.
Earlier Saturday morning, Tim Stephens, a Navy veteran, and David Jones, an Air Force veteran, sat near the sidewalk waiting for the parade to start. If their veterans caps didn’t mark them clearly enough as former military, the stories they were sharing between only those who could understand, about their service, did.
“You gotta to remember the veterans,” Stephens said, adding if Americans don’t learn from what the soldiers and military went through then the nation is doomed to do it all again.
Jones agreed it is that important, vital enough to get up in the wee hours of the morning on Friday, Veterans Day, to travel to Yukon to be a guest at his grandson’s program at school.
Not many children in fourth grade will go up to a stranger in a veteran’s cap and “strike up a conversation,” the proud grandfather said.
“That’s my grandson. He’s a special kid.”
Enid resident Don Harvey came early to the downtown route “looking forward to a great parade.”
“I appreciate the veterans so much and the sacrifice they made,” Harvey said.
That lesson learned by the older generation is the reason for the week-long slate of events, said Johns, who also is Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park executive director. But she is concerned the military sacrifices are being lost on some in the younger generations, which is why the recognition ceremonies and activities need to continue, and even grow bigger.
“People out there gave their lives for us,” Johns said, tearing up after an emotional week of events came to a close. “They sacrified their everything. Families lost sons, wives lost husbands … people take for granted the freedoms of this country. And freedom doesn’t come free.”
Johns said the week could not have gone as well as it did without all of the help from volunteers and employees with Stride Bank Center. She said she learned from the week that even more volunteers are needed to make the event as big as this years and to grow in the future.
Woodring Wall of Honor’s Heroes of the Heartland exhibit — portraits of 10 military heroes who sacrificed their lives — and the Huey, the Workhorse of Vietnam exhibit — which showcases a life-sized Huey and interviews of those associated with the helicopter — will travel to the Chisholm Trail Expo Center where they will be on display at the Home for the Holidays Home & Garden/Gift & Craft Show next weekend and the annual farm show in a few months.
