ENID, Okla. — Several locations in Enid will be serving free Thanksgiving meals to community members in need Thursday.
Salvation Army of Enid, P&T’s Bar on Independence, Our Daily Bread and First Baptist Church will all be providing traditional Thanksgiving foods to anybody who walks through their doors Thursday.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church will be offering free community dine-in meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day in the Fellowship Hall, which is located on the bottom floor.
To-go meals will be provided if called in ahead of time, as will meal deliveries. For these options, call FBC at (580) 234-1133 by 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Stephanie Small, a ministry assistant at FBC, said anybody is welcome to attend the annual service and anticipates about 500 meals will be provided.
“Enid is a transitional town. We have the U.S. Air Force here. We have colleges. We have retirement homes and all these different people who just come and go,” Small said, “and there’s a lot of people who are stuck alone on Thanksgiving, and (the free meals) are something we could offer to just help the community — be a part of helping make a Thanksgiving special.”
Volunteers also are welcome to help out Thursday, Small said.
“Ultimately, people can show up and say, ‘Put me to work,’ and we’ll be happy to put them to work,” she said. “If they’d like to call the church office for more information, I’m happy to walk them through the different areas that we need help with. … It takes a lot of hands to make this happen.”
Our Daily Bread
Now in its third year of providing the Thanksgiving meals formerly served by Knights of Columbus, Our Daily Bread plans on serving between 800 and 1,000 meals, said Deacon Val Ross.
“The Knights of Columbus still help us with preparation, but our facility is better-suited for serving meals to large numbers of people, and, of course, we’re happy to do this,” Ross said. “This is what we do on a daily basis — help those who are looking for a good, hot meal and companionship, and that’s what we’re called to do here at Our Daily Bread.”
Staff and volunteers will begin serving food at 10:30 a.m. in the dining room at Our Daily Bread, located at 616 W. Randolph, and end at 12:30 p.m.
To-go Thanksgiving meals will be handed out in the drive-through, located on the north side of Our Daily Bread through the alley, during those same two hours.
Homebound individuals, Ross said, also can have a meal delivered to them if they sign up before Thanksgiving day. Anyone interested can call Our Daily Bread at (580) 242-5718 during business hours Wednesday.
Ross said volunteers still are welcome and can call for more information or show up at our Daily Bread on Thursday morning. Monetary donations to the nonprofit organization are welcome.
“Anybody who wants to come and help serve food or help out in the kitchen — we’ll welcome them,” he said.
P&T’s Bar on Independence
P&T’s Bar on Independence, 408 N. Independence, will be serving free, to-go Thanksgiving meals Thursday evening.
Beth Whiting, co-owner of P&T’s, said a free, to-go-style meal will be handed out to anyone who walks inside starting at 5 p.m. and ending either at 9 p.m. or whenever the food runs out.
Now in its second year of offering the free Thanksgiving meals, Whiting said P&T’s, which reopened in June 2021, is doing this again to say “thank you” and give back to the Enid community.
“(P&T’s) actually opened in 2018 and was open for about 10 weeks before an arsonist came through and burned it down,” Whiting said. “The response and support we got from the community … right after the fire — we just wanted to be able to give back to somebody.”
Salvation Army of Enid
Salvation Army of Enid, located at 518 N. Independence, will begin serving Thanksgiving meals at 6 p.m. Thursday in its dining room, the “Red Shield Diner.”
Traditional Thanksgiving foods like turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce and more will be served, and to-go plates of food will be made for those who can’t stay, as well.
Everybody is welcome to attend, Capt. David Brittle said.
“This is just a way for us — to put our money where our mouth was, if you will — to show people that we care and that there are people out there that will go the extra mile to make somebody enjoy the holidays,” Brittle said.
Brittle said anybody wanting to volunteer on Thanksgiving can call ahead at (580) 237-1910 or just show up Thursday.
“We won’t turn anyone away or not let them have an opportunity to serve on Thanksgiving,” he said.
