ENID, Okla. — The fifth annual Statewide Tai Chi-A-Thon will be hosted on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023,by Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative as part of its National Falls Prevention Week activities.
“Tai Chi is a series of gentle physical exercises and stretches,” an OHAI press release states. “Generally safe for all ages and fitness levels, Tai Chi can help older adults reduce their risk of falling, while also increasing balance and flexibility.”
The event, which is open to those 18 years and older, will be 9 a.m. to noon at four locations across the state: Catoosa, Durant, Enid and Oklahoma City. Registration is free. Enid’s event will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 502 W. Maine. For information or to register, call NW OHAI at (580) 297-5137.
Pre-registration can be done online at OHAI.org. On-site registration will be available at the event.
Health benefits of Tai Chi can include reduced blood pressure, better sleep, improved muscular strength and enhanced mental well-being, according to OHAI.
OHAI is a program of the Donald W. Reynolds Section of Geriatric Medication at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center and is supported in part by the Donald W. Reynolds Foundation.
