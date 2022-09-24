The public is invited to a seminar on Oklahoma’s open meeting and open records law that will be held Monday, Sept. 26, at Autry Technology Center. The seminar will be from 1 to 4 p.m. in Room 201.
The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office is partnering with Oklahoma Press Association to host seminars on Oklahoma’s open meeting and open records laws in five locations across the state. Enid is the first one.
This year’s seminar will feature Julie Pittman, general counsel to the attorney general, and Thomas R. Schneider, deputy general counsel to the Attorney General.
“Oklahoma’s open meeting and open records laws provide the framework for public access to government,” Attorney General John M. O’Conner said. “These seminars are an excellent opportunity for community residents and public officials to learn more about transparency in government.”
Enid News & Eagle publisher, Cindy Allen, said she hopes representatives from all public bodies in Garfield County come to the seminar.
“The open meeting and open records laws are a very important part of government transparency,” Allen said. “As a member of the Oklahoma Press Association, the News & Eagle is proud of the part we play in helping area residents understand their rights under these laws. These laws are not just for the press, they’re for the people.
“We also know that our local government agencies often have turnover in their offices, and they need to make sure that the employees responsible for working with the public to obtain these records are well-versed in the law,” Allen said.
Pittman and Schneider will answer questions concerning the state’s open meeting and records laws and inform elected or appointed officials about their responsibility under the acts. They also will discuss requirements on access to public records and the conduct of public meetings.
“The vast majority of Oklahomans who hold positions on public bodies do so with a spirit of community service and work hard to follow the law,” said John O’Conner, Oklahoma Attorney General, said. “Our seminars are designed to encourage compliance and promote openness through education.”
Credit hours will be available for school board members, law enforcement and attorneys who attend this seminar.
