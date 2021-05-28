Enid Public Schools will provide free daily meals for summer school students starting Monday.
Through June 30, EPS will offer nutrition programs at Enid High School and Adams, Garfield, Glenwood and Monroe elementary schools.
Children 18 and younger will be able to come pick up breakfast and lunch Mondays through Thursdays. Meals may be picked up and taken home, and students must be present to receive a meal.
Students not attending classes at the five host sites, including those at all three EPS middle schools, will be released from school 15 minutes early for meal transportation.
Breakfast will be available from 7:30-8:30 a.m., and lunch from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
EPS summer classes begin Tuesday, following Memorial Day.
