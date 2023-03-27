Enid News & Eagle
The Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma Self-Insured Group, in partnership with Garfield County Criminal Justice Authority, is sponsoring its first Jail Administrators Training Course this week.
According to a press release from ACCO-SIG and GCCJA, the training, which is free to participants and being held at Autry Technology Center, began Monday and will last through Friday.
The course includes four primary phases of instruction: Introduction to Jail Administration, Detention Operations Management, Using Data and Conducting Operations Assessments and Resources for Detention Operations.
Any county or city detention organization, government officials — or anyone interested in gaining a better understanding of professional management of detention operations — can attend the course, the release states.
Facilitators of the training include Ben Crooks, jail administrator of the Garfield County Detention Facility, and Joe Koerner, training director for ACCO-SIG.
Crooks said in the release that those involved are excited about the opportunity to assist other detention professionals in developing their knowledge and understanding of detention operations.
“A jail is always one of the highest risks and expenses for counties and cities,” Crooks said in the release. “It is critical that those in charge of the operations understand all facets of their job and can make sure that inherent risks are minimized through proper staffing, policy and procedures, operational environment, inmate management, staff training and many other topics that will be discussed.
“This is also an opportunity to improve cooperation and communication between agencies, share experiences and solutions and generally elevate the professionalism of detention operations.”
Crooks added that Autry Tech’s staff “have provided a very professional and amazing setting for us to conduct this course.”
“We appreciate what they do, as always,” he said in the release.
According to the release, ACCO-SIG also anticipates offering this training in other regions of Oklahoma in the future.
