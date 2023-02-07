Rural Health Projects and Oklahoma Health Department District 2 Mobile Wellness Unit will offer free flu and COVID-19 vaccines and boosters on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Our Daily Bread, 616 W. Randolph.
Vaccines will be given 9 a.m. to noon.
“We hope that people will take advantage of these free vaccines, especially with the threat of COVID and new variants, it’s the perfect time to protect yourself. Booster uptake has been fairly low across the country. We are so grateful to rely on our local partners with the health department, to come out and provide this great service to our community,” said Lisa Bland-Selix, Rural Health Projects program manager.
Val Ross, deacon with Our Daily Bread, offered their central location so people in the community could easily access the vaccines.
Anyone in the Enid area is welcome to get the free immunizations. The mobile unit will be parked on the east side of Our Daily Bread.
For more information, email lablandselix@nwosu.edu or call (580) 213-3178.
