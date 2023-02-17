ENID, Okla. — Free flu and COVID-19 vaccines and boosters will be available from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at Our Daily Bread, 616 W. Randolph.
Vaccines and boosters are being provided by Rural Health Projects, Inc., and Oklahoma Health Department District 2 Mobile Wellness Unit.
“We hope that people will take advantage of these free vaccines, especially with the threat of COVID and new variants,” said Lisa Bland-Selix, Rural Health Projects program manager. “It’s the perfect time to protect yourself while they are still available for free. Booster uptake has been fairly low across the country. We are so grateful to rely on our local partners with the health department, to come out and provide this great service to our community, “
Val Ross, deacon with Our Daily Bread, offered their central location so people in the community could easily access the vaccines, Bland-Selix said.
The free immunizations are available to anyone in the Enid area, she said, and the mobile unit will be parked on the east side of Our Daily Bread, weather permitting in both the Enid and Oklahoma City areas.
For information, email lablandselix@nwosu.edu or call (580)213-3178.
COVID-19 vaccines will be covered by the government until the stockpile purchased by the U.S. governmen is depleted, possibly by fall 2023, according to a Rural Health Projects press release. Vaccines and boosters will be covered by private insurance or Medicaid/ Medicare for the 92% of Americans who have health coverage, according to the release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.