Free classes for older adults who want to be more active will begin next week in Enid.
Staying Active & Independent for Life (SAIL) is a fitness program for older adults that can be done either sitting down or standing up.
The SAIL classes will be held from 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, starting April 11, 2023, and will last through May 18, at First United Methodist Church, 401 W. Randolph.
Performing exercise that improves strength, balance and fitness is critical for staying active and reducing the risk of falls. SAIL was designed with those principles in mind.
Each class includes warm-ups, stretching, cardio, balance and strengthening exercises, as well as time to cool down. The classes can help improve balance and posture, strengthen muscles, improve quality of sleep, enhance stamina, increase energy levels, relieve stress, improve cardiovascular functions and lower high blood pressure.
Classes are free, but registration is recommended to guarantee a spot. To register for a SAIL class, or for more information, call (580) 402-9196 or email tina-ruding@ouhsc.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.