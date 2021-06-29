ENID, Okla. — As part of a long-running program, dozens of free electric fans were given to Micronesian households needing utility assistance for the summer in Enid.
OG&E staff and volunteers with Salvation Army of Enid and United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma on Monday distributed 60 box fans provided by OG&E to people living in the New View Apartments, at 1726 Leona Mitchell.
One fan was available for every apartment, OG&E spokesperson Alex Mantz said.
Residents also received shopper bags with energy-efficient lightbulbs, laundry detergent, hand fans and other items provided by OG&E to cut down on utility costs for the summer.
Salvation Army served around 110 meals of grilled burgers, chips, cookies and water to New View residents and event volunteers.
Capt. David Brittle said Salvation Army had brought 25 fans left from last year’s distribution event, while Dan Schiedel with United Way also had fans to give away.
“What we’re trying to do is have a seat at the table so we can offer resources needed in our community,” Brittle said. “We just want to be a help and fit where we can to help out.”
For 15 years, OG&E has been providing fans to people especially vulnerable to summer heat living throughout the service territory of Oklahoma and Arkansas, Mantz said.
She said as far as she could remember, this year’s giveaway was the first to specifically address the needs of the Micronesian population in OG&E’s service territory, in partnership with the Enid-based Micronesian Coalition of Oklahoma.
“We couldn’t have asked for a better event, a better turnout, and certainly hopefully made a difference,” she said.
Jay Sharp, vice chair of the Micronesian Coalition, which works to address the needs of the long-underserved population in Enid, said this year’s program collaboration came about after several meetings with community members.
Sharp said the giveaway event drew a lot of attention to other needs of the families living in the apartment complex, such as older playground equipment and Bibles written in Marshallese.
“These folks are struggling to make ends meet, and I just think raising awareness to this population is so valuable,” he said.
Sharp said the apartments house a high concentration of Enid’s Micronesian population, which is estimated as one of the largest in Oklahoma and the United States.
The New View’s often multi-generational households, with an average of eight people each, operate on an annual average income of $34,000, according to a needs assessment study the Micronesian Coalition conducted in 2016 with the Rural Health Projects.
Aside from the recent federal expansion of Medicaid benefits to eligible Micronesian citizens, those in the U.S. from three Pacific Island nations such as the Marshall Islands are largely unable to access for public aid, as part of the 1986 federal Compact of Free Association (COFA) agreement that granted citizens legal residency and work status in the U.S.
“These are our neighbors. … We need to take care of each other,” Sharp said.
Brittle said more free fans are still available at the Salvation Army’s social services center, at 516 N. Independence. The office is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon Friday.
