Garfield County Health Department offers free curbside COVID-19 testing Wednesday
Garfield County Health Department will hold another curbside COVID-19 testing event Wednesday, due to high demand for testing.

Testing will take place 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the department, 2501 Mercer Drive.

Appointments are recommended. To schedule one, call (580) 233-0650. 

No insurance or payment is required. Results can be expected in three to five days, according to GCHD.

Tuesday's COVID-19 cases show 496 currently active, with 33 deaths, out of 3,109 total in Garfield County.

