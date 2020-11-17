Garfield County Health Department will hold another curbside COVID-19 testing event Wednesday, due to high demand for testing.
Testing will take place 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the department, 2501 Mercer Drive.
Appointments are recommended. To schedule one, call (580) 233-0650.
No insurance or payment is required. Results can be expected in three to five days, according to GCHD.
Tuesday's COVID-19 cases show 496 currently active, with 33 deaths, out of 3,109 total in Garfield County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.