Enid News & Eagle
ENID, Okla. — The Oscar Mayer Frankmobile, previously known as the Wienermobile, will be in Enid the week of Aug. 14-20, 2023, according to a press release from driver Sam Dlott.
“Next week, my co-pilot, Mary Clare, and I will be hauling buns to Enid!” Dlott said, adding they will be distributing “Frankmobilia,” including the iconic Frank Whistles, and playing games for a chance to win free coupons for all-beef franks.
While in town the entire week, scheduled events are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Vance Air Force Base Commissary, 216 Fields; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 19 at Jumbo Foods West, 2311 W. Willow, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 20, at Jumbo Foods East, 221 S. 30th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.