ENID, Okla. — A local early childhood center of pre-K students took an active role in Earth Day activities Friday.
Fowler Early Childhood Center partnered with a neighboring Northwestern Oklahoma State University-Enid’s organization, CORE — Conserving Our Ranger Environment.
CORE is led by faculty sponsor Stephen Mackie with a purpose to empower Northwest Oklahoma communities to engage with local and global environmental issues, while promoting investment in the well-being of all its inhabitants.
The organization raises money all year to do activities like tree planting, Mackie said.
“We raised the money to buy the tree and we made a little placard we will put here with the tree,” Mackie said. “We Zoomed in Julia Butterfly Hill. She is an environmental activist, so she read her book, ‘Luna & Me,’ about living in a tree for over two years in the redwoods of California. We are celebrating Earth Day.”
Members of the Northwestern and Fowler campuses picked up trash, recycled, gardened and at the end of the day gathered together to plant a tree. The young students lined up to place their fingerprint on the brick placard titled “Fowler — Class of 2022” that will be placed next to the tree.
Pre-K student Klayvyn Johnson said his shoes got so dirty and muddy because they were outside in the dirt recycling.
“We know that it (trash) is not good for the Earth,” Johnson said.
Elias Plom, another student at Fowler, added that people can keep the Earth safe by recycling and picking up trash.
“Trees help us breathe,” Plom said. “If all of the trees are gone, then we can’t breathe and we will die. Keep the Earth safe.”
