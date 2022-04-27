TONKAWA, Okla. — Four Northern Oklahoma College Nursing faculty are finalists for a prestigious nursing award.
The DAISY Award recognitions honor the superhuman work nurses do for patients and families every day wherever they practice, in whatever role they serve, and throughout their careers — from Nursing Student through Lifetime Achievement in Nursing.
Finalists are Robin Baird, Kim Brewer, Marie Head and Tricia Michaelis. One member of the Northern Oklahoma College Nursing faculty will be honored with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nursing Faculty at the NOC 2022 Nurses’ Pinning Ceremony Saturday, April 30, at Briggs Auditorium at NOC Enid. The Nurses Pinning begins at 7 p.m.
The award is part of The DAISY Foundation's mission to express gratitude to nurses with programs that recognize them for the extraordinary, compassionate and skillful care they provide patients and families.
“NOC’s nursing faculty work tirelessly to ensure future nurses have a strong foundation to provide nursing care for our communities. It is an honor to partner with the DAISY Foundation to recognize our exceptional nursing faculty — past, present, and future,” NOC Nursing Division Chair Dr. Nikole Hicks.
