ENID, Okla. — Northern Oklahoma College nursing faculty members will be honored with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nursing Faculty at the NOC 2023 Nurses’ Pinning Ceremony scheduled Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Briggs Auditorium at NOC Enid.
The pinning ceremony for nursing students begins at 6 p.m.
The DAISY award finalists are Brian Baird, Dr. Marie Head, Jenifer Lancaster and Marriya Wright. The award is part of The DAISY Foundation’s mission to express gratitude to nurses with programs that recognize them for the extraordinary, compassionate and skillful care they provide patients and families.
Award recognitions honor “the super-human work nurses do for patients and families every day wherever they practice, in whatever role they serve, and throughout their careers,” according to an NOC press release.
The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nursing Faculty was established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at age 33 from immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), an auto-immune disease. The Barnes family was awestruck by the clinical skills, caring and compassion of the nurses who cared for Barnes, so they created the international award to demonstrate appreciation to faculty for their commitment and inspirational influence on their nursing students and to say thank you to nursing faculty everywhere, according to the release.
“NOC has been blessed with exceptional nursing faculty throughout its 50 years of nursing who are passionate about their students and ensure future nurses have a strong foundation for practice,” Dr. Nikole Hicks, NOC nursing division chair, said. “It is an honor to partner with the DAISY Foundation to recognize nursing faculty who are changing lives and improving healthcare in our communities.”
