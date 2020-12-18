ENID, Okla. — Even in a chaotic year of COVID-19, graduation and changes, four boys from Garber, Oklahoma, are taking the time to remember their true meaning of Christmas — giving.
Last year, three Garber High School students launched the first “Dreams, Hopes, & Wishes” GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for people who are food insecure and for children who might not otherwise receive Christmas gifts.
After successfully raising $6,432, the three boys — now 18-year-old Northern Oklahoma College freshman Damon Malaska, 19-year-old Oklahoma State University freshman Koda Oller and 16-year-old GHS junior David Nagel — decided to give the fundraiser another go-around this year, even recruiting a fourth member, 18-year-old GHS senior Weston Light, to help.
“It’s heartwarming,” Oller said. “Whether we’re donating to homeless shelters or buying Christmas gifts for kids, it’s really nice to see everybody’s smiles on their faces when we walk in with gifts or the money and just hand it over, and how much it really means to them.”
Currently, the boys have raised $570 of their $10,000 goal. They believe with the help of the community, they can beat last year’s total.
“There’s only a couple more days left, and the amount we’ve raised is very low compared to last year,” Oller said. “I don’t know if it’s because people are like ‘they’ve done it once, so no big deal,’ or if COVID affected a lot of families’ incomes ... but I really hope we can reach the goal.”
Half of the funds the boys raised last year went directly to Our Daily Bread, totaling more than $3,250. Of the remaining funds, more than $1,500 went to children and families in need of gifts, $1,350 went to drawings for donors and about $250 went to Forgotten Ministries’ Mercy House in Enid.
“We had a good turnout last year, and we made a lot of people happy,” Malaska said. “We like seeing the smiles on everyone’s faces when we give them the money … They were just all so happy, and we figured we should do it again, especially in a year like this year.”
This year, the boys are again giving 50% of the funds raised to Our Daily Bread, 25% to Booker T. Washington Community Center, 15% to Loaves and Fishes and 10% back to donors in a drawing.
For every $5 donated, one ticket goes toward the drawing; five tickets for $20; 15 tickets for $50; and 30 tickets for $100, and the families of the boys are not included in the drawing.
To donate to the "Dreams, Hopes, & Wishes" GoFundMe, go to www.gofundme.com/f/27mi95xauo.
“Everyone’s going through a tough time right now with the COVID-19 stuff,” Light said. “Any donation we get just feels good because it shows that even when the people are out there struggling, they’re still trying to make a difference.”
The group documents their funds so that donors know exactly where it all goes. Malaska said the original plan was to close the fundraiser on the 21, but he said they plan on keeping the GoFundMe campaign running until Dec. 23 so that the community has enough time to donate to others in time for Christmas.
“It just warms up my heart when someone donates, knowing that they care about what’s going on in the community, and just hoping that they can help this community out,” Nagel said.
The group also hopes they show that there is still good in this world, and that by hosting the fundraiser, they show that anyone, no matter how old or what generation, can make a difference in their communities.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re 50 years old, 70 years old, and like us, 18, 19, 20 years old — anyone can make a difference in life and be an impact in your community,” Malaska said.
