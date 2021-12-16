Cherokee Strip Community Foundation Board of Trustees has distributed more than $90,000 in grants from the Field of Interest Funds.
The grant funds come from the Ralph & Win Goley Nutrition Fund and the Sisters of Mercy Field of Interest Fund. This year, the board also approved some undesignated funds to be used specifically for nonprofits to upgrade their technology needs.
Each year, the CSCF Grant Selection Committee reviews a number of submissions, and this year, the committee selected 18 nonprofits that serve residents of Northwest Oklahoma to receive grants. The grants totaled $90,624.29. Each grant project is unique and will benefit a number of residents in Enid and Northwest Oklahoma.
“We are excited that we can provide valuable assistance to organizations especially as nonprofits continue to recover from the effects of the pandemic,” said Dr. Michael Rickaman, Grant Selection Committee chairman and CSCF Board of Trustee. “We are thrilled to offer this support that will overall benefit the communities we serve.”
Grants were awarded to:
• 4RKids. Grant funds will cover some costs of computer server upgrades.
• Building a Better You, B.A.B.Y. Funds will provide hygiene items for children attending the mentorship program.
• Oklahoma Dental Foundation. Funds will assist with the MobileSmile program, a dental clinic on wheels as the clinic comes to the Northwest Oklahoma region.
• Enid SPCA. Funds will be used to create a new Pet Pantry PLUS program in collaboration with Enid Street Outreach Services.
• CDSA. Funds will be used to provide transportation to Youth Build students.
• Hedges Regional Speech & Hearing Center. Funds will provide upgrades to technology to better serve clients.
• Loaves & Fishes NW Oklahoma. Funds will provide upgrades to its security camera system.
• Great Expectations. Funds will send five educators from Longfellow Middle School to professional development training.
• Hope Outreach. Funds will purchase curriculum and supplies for the Earn While You Learn program.
• Oklahoma Project Woman. Funds will provide breast health care to patients in collaboration with health care facilities in Enid.
• Hope Outreach. Funds will provide partial funding for a new box truck to increase dependability of thrift store deliveries.
• Woodward Arts Theatre. Funds will help repair flooring that sustained damage in an ice storm.
• Leonardo’s Children’s Museum. Funds will be used to purchase software for a digital membership check-in system.
• Salvation Army. Funds will be used to provide upgrades to its commercial kitchen serving approximately 60,000 meals each year.
• Welcome Table. Funds will purchase food and supplies for the weekly meals served every Sunday evening.
• Denny Price Family YMCA. Funds will be used to purchase new equipment in the game room for youth and teens.
• Youth & Family Services. Funds will provide transportation for youth shelter residents.
• YWCA Enid. Funds will provide STI testing to sexual assault victims.
Cherokee Strip Community Foundation welcomes proposals from any nonprofit organizations that benefit residents in Northwest Oklahoma. The foundation will consider funding for special projects, innovative programs and equipment. Most grants range from $1,000 to $10,000. Larger grant requests could be made on occasion. The grant deadline is in early fall each year.
Grant guidelines and application forms are on the CSCF website at www.cher okeestripcf.com.
