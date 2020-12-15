Cherokee Strip Community Foundation has distributed $67,900 to 18 regional grant recipients.
According to a Monday press release from CSCF, the CSCF Board of Trustees announced the distribution of the 2020 grants from the Field of Interest Funds at CSCF.
The CSCF Grant Committee reviews a number of submissions every year, and this year, the committee selected 18 regional nonprofit projects to receive the grant funds, totaling $67,900. CSCF Executive Director Carrie Sanders said this year, about 35 organizations applied with a record-number $321,000 in grant requests.
“We are excited that we can provide valuable assistance to organizations, especially as nonprofits have faced such a difficult year in 2020,” Sanders said in the release. “We tried to focus on the most important basic needs as nonprofits continue to help individuals and families weather this pandemic.”
The 2020 recipients are Bennie’s Barn, Enid RSVP, Oklahoma Dental Foundation OKC, Catholic Charities, CDSA, Hedges Regional Speech and Hearing Center, Loaves and Fishes of NW OK, Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma OKC, Enid AM Too AMBUCS, Forgotten Ministries, Hope Outreach, Journey House, Leonardo’s Children’s Museum, Salvation Army, Viability, Denny Price Family YMCA, Youth and Family Services, and Woodward Families Helping Families.
“For a lot of the nonprofits in our area, fundraising is what they have to do in order to survive,” Sanders said. “They can apply for grants, but a lot of times, grants are very specific in what they’ll fund for, so we at the Community Foundation really try to fill the gaps in those fundings.”
Matt Lohman, CEO of Hope Outreach Ministries, said the grant CSCF gave will help Hope Outreach buy a new box truck. These trucks allow Hope Outreach to pick up and deliver furniture, appliances and other things for the Hope Outreach Thrift Store, from which the ministry gets about 80% of its funding, Lohman said.
The current box truck is from 2009 and has more than 200,000 miles on it, Lohman said, so the goal is to use the funds to buy a newer truck to increase dependability of thrift store deliveries.
“It’s an amazing blessing,” Lohman said of the grant. “We just really appreciate the Cherokee Strip Community Foundation and all they do for Enid and the different organizations and people within the Enid community. It’s just a fantastic organization, and I’m glad that we can partner with them and appreciate them helping is out.”
Chip Baker, founder and CEO of Bennie’s Barn, said the funds Bennie’s Barn received will go toward constructing an indoor arena, which will be triple the size of the current arena, will give riders more room and allow for more lessons.
“We’re just excited to be able to have this opportunity — 2021 is going to look good for us,” Baker said.
The funds for the grant come from the Ralph and Win Goley Nutrition Fund and the Sisters of Mercy Field of Interest Fund, according to the release.
CSCF will begin accepting grant applications for 2021 soon, according to the release, and all letters of intent are due by Aug. 1, 2021. CSCF welcomes proposals from any nonprofit organization in Enid and Northwest Oklahoma with an IRS tax-exempt status. Most grants range from $1,000 to $10,000, but larger grant requests are made on occasion.
Guidelines and application forms are accessible at www.cherokeestripcf.com.
