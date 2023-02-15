ENID, Okla. — Garfield County Child Advocacy Council is in need of “fosters” for its annual fundraiser that helps bring awareness to local child abuse and neglect.
GCCAC’s Wooden Child Project was started more than a decade ago to raise awareness of the number of children who are abused and/or neglected in Garfield County, said Dustin Albright, executive director of GCCAC.
“We want people to actually be aware that this secret evil exists in our county,” Albright said. “(The wooden children) stay out for the entire month of April, which is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and just reminds people that these children exist.”
In 2022, there were 249 substantiated cases of children who had been abused or neglected in Garfield County, which is 40 less than the previous year’s number of 289.
Every year, community members “foster” the wooden children — one for each confirmed case of child abuse and/or neglect in Garfield County — for $35 each.
The wooden children will be picked up from the GCCAC’s Yellow House, 1006 E. Broadway, on March 22 with instructions included, and community members will display them at their homes or businesses. Stretchy, 3T-size clothes best fit the wooden children.
Then, On April 7, during Main Street Enid’s First Friday event, the wooden children will be brought to and displayed on the Garfield County Court House lawn, and a short ceremony will be held that evening.
The number of wooden children “fostered” typically exceeds the number of children confirmed as abused and/or neglected, so Albright said GCCAC will sell as many wooden children as possible past 249, since more cases of child abuse and neglect may go unreported.
“We won't stop at (249),” Albright said.
To “foster” a wooden child, call GCCAC at (580) 242-1153.
About $12,000 or $13,000 is raised through the Wooden Child Project each year for GCCAC.
The funds go toward operational expenses that help cover the cost of GCCAC’s services, including forensic interviews, Multidisciplinary Child Abuse Response Team, pediatric sexual abuse examinations, reunification visits and court-appointed special advocate volunteers.
“The fundraising part goes toward helping us … provide these free services to children,” Albright said.
Additionally, Albright said the Wooden Child Project will occur in Blaine, Grant, Kingfisher and Woodward counties during the month of April since the GCCAC covers those areas, too.
Kingfisher County had 57 children who were confirmed as abused or neglected; Blaine County had 45; Grant County had 17; and Woodward had 37.
On several days in April, Albright said GCCAC will go to those counties and distribute and set up the wooden children there.
There were 37 child abuse and/or neglect cases in Major County in 2022 — only one that resulted in a felony charge — so Major County Victim Services also will be placing wooden children on the Major County Court House lawn in April, said Misty Green, MCVS victim advocate.
Green said donations are accepted for Major County’s Wooden Child Project. Any donations — whether monetary or clothing items — can be dropped off at or mailed to the Major County Sheriff’s Office. Checks can be made to the Major County Victim Services program.
“We want to get the community and schools involved in our awareness events,” Green said. “This year, as well as the Wooden Child Project, we are hoping to be able to light the courthouse blue and, with the assistance of the school resource officer, get the elementary school involved by having an assembly and having the children do color pages."
To arrange a pick up of donations or for more information, contact Green by calling (580) 744-9213 or the MCSO by calling (580) 227-4471.
