WOODWARD, Okla. — Oklahoma is in need of foster homes, especially in rural areas.
Roxanne Geddes, foster care and adoption recruiter and retention worker covers Ellis, Dewey and Woodward counties in Northwest Okahoma.
The primary goal of foster care is to provide a nurturing home for children while their families develop the skills and supports needed to sustain their family after reunification.
“On any given day, over 6,500 children in our state are in the custody of Oklahoma Human Services, and 40 of those children are in Woodward County,” Geddes said. “These children enter the foster care system through no fault of their own and need a foster family to offer them a safe home and a chance for them to heal.”
Currently in Geddes’ three county area there are five children in foster care in Ellis County, 18 in Dewey County and 46 in Woodward County. In addition, three children in Dewey County have been placed outside the county, while 16 from Woodward County are placed outside the county.
“We do not have enough foster families. Our goal is to no longer have children waiting for safe and loving homes, but to recruit enough foster families that we have multiple families to choose from and can find the best family to meet the needs of every child who comes into state custody,” Geddes said. “We need more foster parents, and specifically need people who are open-minded and will take teens, kids with special needs and sibling groups. These are the children who are hardest to place and who need special families willing to meet them where they are.
“We also need foster families in every community around the state to ensure that children are able to be placed within their home communities and their home school districts. This ensures as little disruption as possible in the child’s life and makes visits with their family and service providers a little easier.”
The website www.okbenefits.org/en/childwelfarehome answers questions about becoming a foster parent:
• Foster parents must be financially stable, but do not have to be wealthy. Home ownership is not a requirement, although there are rules about how many children you can foster based on the number of bedrooms in your residence.
• Unmarried individuals can bet foster parents. People work full-time jobs when they have biological children, and it’s no different with foster children. Your foster care agency can advise you on childcare options. You have control over which children are placed in your home. The first step is completing the Resource Family Application, which gives the agency information about who lives in your home, where you work and gives them permission to contact references. Next is a state and national criminal background check along with agency personnel will come to your home to complete a house assessment.
• Each potential resource parent completes 27 hours of pre-service training. The training provides information about the needs of children in DHS custody, trauma and how to parent a child with trauma as well as what to expect when a child is placed in the home.
• A contractor will come to the home and interview all household members and gather information about how you were raised, why you decided to care for a child in custody, what your family traditions are and what skills and experience you bring to the table to care for children in custody.
Once these steps have been completed, the agency will review all of the information to determine if the home can be an approved resource home.
To learn more about becoming a foster parent, visit www.okbenefits.org/en/ or contact email Roxanne.Geddes@okdhs.org.
Berends writes for the Woodward News.
