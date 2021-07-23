WATONGA, Okla. — A former Watonga police chief is facing charges of assault and battery and first-degree burglary in relation to an incident from August 2019.
William Shawn Kays was charged with the misdemeanor and felony complaints on Thursday in Blaine County, according to court documents. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, which is overseeing the case, issued a warrant for his arrest Thursday.
According to the probable cause affidavit filed in the case, Watonga Police Department officers Michelle Singh and Ryan Gibson responded to a residence on 4th Street in Watonga around 4:45 p.m. on Aug. 13, 2019, after the tenant, who was down the street from the home at the time, reported a man had entered his home.
Upon arrival, officers spoke with a woman who was living at the residence. Singh spoke with the woman for several minutes about leaving the residence and told her she would be arrested if she did not leave, the affidavit said.
The woman refused to leave, saying she lived at the residence and that her belongings were inside. The woman allowed Gibson to enter, and Gibson did not find anybody else inside other than the woman, according to the affidavit.
Gibson and Singh spoke about the woman and her legal right to be in the residence, and Singh told Gibson the tenant allowed the woman to stay at the residence, according to the affidavit.
About five minutes later, Kays, who was WPD police chief at the time, arrived and was not in uniform, the affidavit said. Kays spoke with Singh, who told him the call was not concerning the woman but the man who was seen entering the house without permission. Singh also told Kays the tenant allowed the woman to stay at the residence.
Another woman, who was identified as a relative of the tenant, was outside the home speaking with Kays and Singh, according to the affidavit. Kays told the woman outside she would have to start the eviction process, and Singh told her the woman inside could not be arrested because the tenant allowed her to be at the residence.
Kays asked for further clarification about the call and was told it was regarding an intruder, not the woman inside, and Kays acknowledged he knew the intruder wasn’t in the residence because Gibson had checked it.
Kays approached the back porch and made contact with the woman inside, who was standing in the doorway. According to the affidavit, Kays did not identify himself as a police officer to the woman and asked her several times if she lived at the residence, telling her “she was a burglar if she could not prove she lived” there.
Kays used his right hand to grab the outer screen door to hold it open, and according to the affidavit, as he began walking inside, the woman told Kays, “Don’t do it.” and “Don’t touch me.”
According to the affidavit, Kays was saying “This ain’t your home” and continued to hold the screen door open as he advanced to the interior of the residence. The woman extended her hand to Kays’ chest to prevent him from coming inside, and the affidavit said Kays “forcefully shoved” the woman back into the residence and continued to yell at her.
Singh entered and tried to restrain the woman in the doorway of the back porch with her hands, according to the affidavit. Kays then “forcefully shoved” the woman outside, causing her to fall to the ground. Kays yelled to put her in cuffs.
According to the affidavit, Kays forcefully pulled the woman’s right arm behind her back and up toward her head, causing her to “yell out in pain.”
The woman was taken into custody and removed from the property, but no charges were filed against her in relation to the incident, according to court records.
Watonga City Manager Larry Mitchell said Kays was dismissed on June 15, telling News 9 that on June 14, Kays had only been demoted and put on probation “after a recent review of events.” Mitchell did not tell News 9 what those events were and gave no further details regarding the charges.
According to the Watonga Republican, Kays was placed on paid administrative leave on May 22.
A woman also came forward and spoke with News 9 regarding the incident after News 9 received a video of it.
Kays’ firing came after an emergency protective order was filed against him June 14 by a different woman with whom he had been in a relationship.
According to the protective order, the woman received phone calls on June 14 about a “flyer that had been distributed in mailboxes, on car windows, in parking lots and randomly thrown on the streets.”
The flyer was a picture of the woman and Kays in a sexual act, the order said. A hearing in the case was held June 17, and the next one will be Aug. 11.
According to a News 9 article, Blaine County Sheriff’s Department served the order and turned everything over to OSBI for investigation.
OSBI confirmed with News 9 last month that Blaine County District Attorney’s Office requested OSBI investigate obscene material in and around Watonga.
The News & Eagle reached out to OSBI for more information but has not heard back.
