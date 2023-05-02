KINGFISHER, Okla. — Attorneys for a former Kingfisher High School football player who sued over allegations of abuse and hazing have attached an addendum to a settlement demand letter they sent Kingfisher Public Schools last week.
The demand letter offered to settle the lawsuit if head football coach Jeff Myers was fired and the plaintiff, known as John Doe 1, received $5 million. The school district has 14 days to respond before the settlement offer doubles to $10 million.
The addendum states that the plaintiff demands that Kingfisher Public Schools also institute a mandatory training program for all its administrators, staff, teachers, coaches, volunteers and board members that addresses how to properly identify, respond to and prevent bullying, hazing and sexual harassment. The program must address and conform to state and federal law, including but not limited to Title IX, mandatory-reporter laws and OSBOE regulations.
The program must be approved, administered and monitored for compliance by an independent, third-party entity, such as Oklahoma State School Boards Association, according to the addendum.
The school board must make and publish quarterly reports detailing what the district is doing to address and rectify bullying, hazing and harassment in its schools. The program and the board’s reporting obligation must last for at least five years, according to the addendum.
KPS Board of Education met Monday night with the lawsuit listed on the agenda for discussion and a possible vote, but board members ended the meeting without taking action on the lawsuit.
Eric Janzen, one of the district's attorneys, was present at the meeting and left 15 minutes before the board appeared after executive session. Janzen is with the law firm Rosenstein, Fist and Ringold, of Tulsa.
The law firm was contacted Tuesday by the News & Eagle for a response, but Janzen was not available for comment.
Cameron Spradling, one of the plaintiff’s attorney’s, said he had not been contacted Tuesday about the settlement proposal or the decision not to vote on the lawsuit by the Kingfisher school board.
“The terms and conditions of our demand have been made abundantly clear," Spradling said. “Our demand letters reveal and confirm why the situation in Kingfisher is so troubling.”
The lawsuit was filed in 2021 by the plaintiff known as John Doe 1 against Kingfisher Public Schools alleging he was abused and hazed while a member of the high school football team. The lawsuit first was filed on July 29, 2021, in Kingfisher County District Court against the school district, Myers and former assistant coaches Micah Nall, Derek Patterson and Blake Eaton.
The case since has been moved to federal jurisdiction in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma. The trial is scheduled to begin on Sept. 20, 2023. Depositions in the case begin in 14 days.
In March 2022, the plaintiff and his lawyer, Cameron Spradling, offered a $1.5 million settlement that KPS Board of Education unanimously rejected.
Spradling has since brought on the law firm of Nix Patterson, which issued a 13-page settlement demand and will assist in taking this case to trial, if necessary.
John Doe 1 alleges he was repeatedly subjected to mental, physical and sexual abuse during his four years on the football team. He accuses teammates and coaching staff of daily towel floggings, tasering, death threats and dangerous practice drills. He was a member of the team from 2017 until graduating in 2021.
The Nix Patterson settlement demand includes accusations of abuse and complaints going back as early as February 2005 when a mother filed a police report against Myers for assaulting her son during gym class. No known action was taken.
The letter refers to recurring events of abuse when boys and/or coaches would organize fights in the locker room, pitting freshman against each other or freshman against bigger upperclassmen for entertainment.
The plaintiff has video of such an event, according to court documents. The younger players were hit by the older players with paintball guns and tasers. Older players also allegedly froze urine in football helmets that would melt and run down younger players’ faces during practice. The accuser said Myers was aware of what was happening.
In the fall 2018, John Doe 1 said he was pinned down in the locker room by four older players and even though he fought back, they held him down and another player ground his buttocks, anus and scrotum in the plaintiff’s face.
Along with the recording evidence, there also was a threatening phone message to a chat group that included the plaintiff and those who assaulted him, according to court documents. It was full of threats of beating the plaintiff up and threatening to kill his mother if the plaintiff told anyone, according to the lawsuit.
On April 17, the plaintiff’s attorney filed a motion to compel discovery, claiming the plaintiff has compiled evidence of physical, mental and sexual abuse in and around the KHS football program dating as far back as 2005, which is around the time Myers became the head coach.
The most recent alleged incident reported to school officials in the fall of 2021, when a mother complained freshman players were being whipped with wet towels and beaten with a PVC pipe called a rape stick.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.