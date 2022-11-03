ALVA, Okla. — Mick Cornett will speak about “Lessons in Creative Leadership” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in room 109 at the Northwestern Oklahoma State University’s Education Center.
The presentation is free and open to the public. He also plans to speak to student leadership groups earlier in the day.
Cornett is a former TV personality, businessman and four-term mayor of Oklahoma City. In 2018, he was named to Fortune Magazine’s list of the The 50 Greatest Leaders in the World. Newsweek called him one of The 5 Most Innovative Mayors in America. The European-based World Mayor Organization named him the second-best Mayor in the World. And Governing Magazine proclaimed him a Public Official of the Year. He was president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors in 2016-17. In 2018, he chose not to run for a fifth term as mayor.
Cornett has a journalism degree from the University of Oklahoma and an MBA from New York University. He spent 20 years in television, but after the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995 he diverted his attention to public service.
He now spends time traveling to speak about his book, “The Next American City,” published by Penguin/Random House, and consulting businesses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.