Former Northern Oklahoma College nursing faculty member Marriya Wright was honored with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nursing Faculty at the NOC 2023 Nurses’ Pinning Ceremony on May 6 at Briggs Auditorium at NOC Enid.
The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's mission to express gratitude to nurses with programs that recognize them for the care they provide patients and families.
“Marriya Wright is an exceptional representative of NOC nursing. She began her registered nursing career as a graduate of the NOC nursing program and served as faculty for seven years," said NOC Nursing Division Chair Dr. Nikole Hicks.
Wright is dean of allied health and nursing at South Puget Sound Community College in Olympia, Wash. She received her MSN and BSN in nursing from Oklahoma City University, her AAS in nursing at NOC and her LPN at Meridian Technology Center.
Before moving to Washington, she was on the nursing faculty at NOC for six years at both the Tonkawa and Stillwater campuses.
Semifinalists were Brian Baird, Jennifer Lancaster and Marie Head.
