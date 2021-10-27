Ernst Leroy Currier, who was sentenced in 2018 in Enid's largest-ever fraud scheme, was released to community supervision as of Tuesday, according to an email from the VINE Service.
Currier, 68, pleaded guilty to 33 felony charges March 6, 2018, and received a sentence of 13 1/2 years in prison followed by 31 years of probation.
Damon Myers, a probation and parole officer in Ponca City, said Currier was released to community supervision after becoming eligible for the Global Positioning Satellite Surveillance Program, which "allows inmates to return to their respective communities to begin the reintegration process."
Currier's movements will be monitored electronically, according to the VINE Service. VINE is an automative internet and telephone service that helps victims of crime obtain immediate and updated information about the custody status of an offender.
On Sept. 5, 2017, a man made a report with Enid Police Department regarding the theft of his identity. The man had received a phone call from a Security National Bank representative who inquired about his farm equipment loan, according to a News & Eagle article from November 2017.
The man said he'd never received such a loan, so he contacted Currier, who was the senior vice president of commercial lending. Currier later confessed that he'd stolen peoples' personal information to open several fraudulent loans at the bank and that other individuals were victimized.
Currier opened a total of 61 fraudulent loans by stealing and using the personal identities of individuals and creating false identities between 2000 and 2017. The total combined original amount of all 61 fraudulent loan accounts opened unlawfully by Currier was $6,207,229.88.
On Nov. 14, 2017, Currier was arrested and charged with the 33 felonies, which included one count of misapplication of funds, one count of unlawful proceeds, seven counts of false personation, 12 counts of second-degree forgery and 12 counts of obtaining money by false pretenses.
The crimes were punishable by up to 299 years in prison, fines of up to $160,000 and civil penalties of up to three times the value of the property involved in the transaction on all the charges.
