KINGFISHER, Okla. — Attorneys for a former Kingfisher High School football player who accused teammates and his coach of abuse and hazing are demanding Kingfisher Public Schools settle the lawsuit they filed in 2021.
A second attempt at a settlement is being sought by the plaintiff, known as John Doe 1. The new settlement offer is for $5 million and includes a demand that the district fire head football coach Jeff Myers.
In March 2022, the plaintiff and his lawyer, Cameron Spradling, offered a $1.5 million settlement that KPS Board of Education unanimously rejected.
Spradling has brought on the law firm of Nix Patterson, which issued a 13-page settlement demand and will assist in taking this case to trial if necessary.
The demand letter to KPS gives the district 14 days to agree to the settlement before the payout offer doubles to $10 million.
“Nix Patterson for me is like calling in my big brother to handle the bully,” Spradling said.
He said he has worked several abuse cases with the firm.
Their client, John Doe 1, filed a lawsuit on July 29, 2021, in Kingfisher County District Court against the school district, Myers and former assistant coaches Micah Nall, Derek Patterson and Blake Eaton.
The case was moved to federal jurisdiction in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma. The trial is scheduled to begin on Sept. 20, 2023. Depositions in the case begin in 14 days.
Doe alleges he was repeatedly subjected to mental, physical and sexual abuse during his four years on the football team.
He accuses teammates and coaching staff of daily towel floggings, tasering, death threats and dangerous practice drills. He was a member of the team from 2017 until graduating in 2021.
He did not confess to his parents during the time of the abuse because he was afraid and embarrassed, according to his father. Although they saw his bruising he continually tried to keep covered.
Spradling said this is typical of boys and men who are abused, especially when they are sexually abused.
The Nix Patterson letter includes accusations of abuse and complaints going back as early as February 2005 when a mother filed a police report against Myers for assaulting her son during gym class. No known action was taken.
The letter refers to recurring events of abuse when the boys and/or coaches would organize fights in the locker room, pitting freshman against each other or freshman against bigger upperclassmen for entertainment.
The plaintiff has video of such an event. The younger players were hit by the older players with paintball guns and tasers. They allegedly froze urine in football helmets that would melt and run down players' faces during practice. The accuser said Myers was aware of what was happening.
In the fall 2018, the plaintiff said he was pinned down in the locker room by four older players and even though he fought back, they held him down and another player ground his buttocks, anus and scrotum in the plaintiff’s face.
Along with the recording evidence, there also was a threatening phone message to a chat group that included the plaintiff and those who assaulted him. It was full of threats of beating the plaintiff up and threatening to kill his mother if the plaintiff told anyone, according to the lawsuit.
On April 17, the plaintiff’s attorney filed a motion to compel discovery, claiming the plaintiff has compiled evidence of physical, mental and sexual abuse in and around the KHS football program dating as far back as 2005, which is around the time Myers became the head coach.
The most recent alleged incident reported to school officials in the fall of 2021, when a mother complained freshman players were being whipped with wet towels and beaten with a PVC pipe called a rape stick.
If offers to settle expire, the plaintiff’s attorneys will take the case to trial.
“We made a reasonable offer to settle, and the Kingfisher Board of Education did not take us seriously,” Spradling said.
The family does not want to hurt Kingfisher, he said, but they want justice for their son.
KPS Superintendent David Glover was not available Thursday and did not return calls seeking comment. Former superintendent Jason Sternberger, who was superintendent when some of the alleged abuse took place, was out of his office for the day, and Myers did not return a call.
