A former supervisory correctional officer at Kay County Detention Center was sentenced Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, to 46 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for violating the civil rights of three pretrial detainees held at KCDC.
Matthew Ware, 53, was convicted April 15 by a federal jury of willfully depriving two pretrial detainees of their right to be free from a correctional officer’s deliberate indifference to a substantial risk of serious harm and of willfully depriving a third pretrial detainee of the right to be free from a correctional officer’s use of excessive force.
“This defendant is being held accountable for abusing his position of power and authority to, among other things, facilitate an attack carried out by white supremacists on a Black inmate,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.
“A jury found that Mr. Ware abused his position of power over the individuals in his custody,” said U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester for the Western District of Oklahoma.
According to court documents and the evidence introduced at trial, on May 18, 2017, Ware, while serving as lieutenant of KCDC, ordered lower-ranking correctional officers to move two Black pretrial detainees to a cell row housing white supremacist inmates whom Ware knew posed a danger to the Black men. Later that same day, Ware gave lower-ranking officers a second order: to unlock the jail cells of the Black men and those of the white supremacist inmates at the same time the following morning. When Ware’s orders were followed, the white supremacist inmates attacked the Black men, resulting in physical injury to both, including a facial laceration on one that required seven stitches to close.
Court documents and evidence introduced at trial also revealed that, on Jan. 31, 2018, Ware, while serving as acting captain of KCDC, ordered lower-ranking correctional officers to restrain another pretrial detainee in a stretched-out position — with his left wrist cuffed to the far-left side of the bench and his right wrist cuffed to the far-right side of the bench — in retaliation for the man sending Ware a note that critiqued how Ware ran KCDC. The man was left restrained in this position for 90 minutes, resulting in physical injury.
