Former Grant County sheriff’s deputy Jeremy Brittain has filed a lawsuit against current Grant County Sheriff Scott Sterling and County Commissioner Steve Stinson.
The suit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma, alleges that Brittain’s First Amendment rights of free speech and petition were violated along with tortious interference with his employment and prospective employment, and that Sterling wrongfully terminated Britain after more than 10 years as a deputy, according to the complaint filed in the case.
Sterling has been sheriff of Grant County for at least eight years, according to the complaint, and his position was open for election in 2020. When Brittain submitted paperwork to run for the position, too, the complaint states that Sterling demanded to know why Brittain was running against him.
The complaint alleges that within days of Brittain’s announcement, Sterling disciplined Brittain, took away his office and regular job duties and transferred him to a different shift working as a security screener at the courthouse.
According to the complaint, Brittain is the sole caretaker of his elderly father with significant heart conditions. Due to this, Brittain expressed concerns to Sterling that working as a security screener would increase his likelihood of being exposed to COVID-19, preventing him from taking care of his father or increasing the chance his father would get sick.
Sterling allegedly laughed and “appeared to acknowledge” that he had transferred Brittain because he was running for sheriff, the complaint said.
Around this time, Brittain learned that another deputy had intentionally covered his body camera to prevent the recording of an assault, according to the complaint. Brittain reported this to Sterling, saying it was “unlawful and should be reported and investigated.”
The complaint alleged that Sterling took no action, and in March 2020, Brittain told Sterling he intended to report the assault and deputy’s conduct to the local district attorney’s office for investigation along with Sterling’s refusal to take any action.
Brittain also alleged he had learned that Sterling had violated Oklahoma law on at least three occasions: personal use of a county-owned cell phone, fraudulent reimbursement for travel and offering a Grant County Jail inmate a reduced period of confinement in exchange for providing information that benefitted Sterling’s political campaign, the complaint said.
In June 2020, Brittain ran against Sterling for Grant County sheriff. Sterling was re-elected June 30, and Brittain was reportedly terminated around July 2. The only reasoning, the complaint said, was because “his services were no longer needed.”
Around July 27, Brittain applied for the position of emergency manager for Grant County. The complaint alleges that Stinson approached Brittain around July 30 about dropping a rumored lawsuit against Sterling for wrongful termination in exchange for Stinson’s support regarding the job, saying he could either vote in favor or against Brittain.
The complaint said Brittain did not agree to refrain from filing the lawsuit against Sterling. Stinson allegedly voted against him, and Brittain was not selected for the job.
Brittain alleges that his First Amendment rights of free speech were violated by unlawful retaliation on the part of Sterling and Stinson.
On Dec. 21, Brittain filed a Tort Claims Notice with the Grant County Clerk, and upon exhaustion of his remedies, he sought to amend his complaint to include claims for retaliatory termination in violation of Oklahoma’s public policy.
Under two of the three counts named in petition, Brittain claims he is entitled to wage loss and emotional distress/dignitary harm damages.
The third count states that because the conduct of Sterling and Stinson were willful, or at the least, in reckless disregard of Brittain’s rights, Brittain is entitled to an award of punitive damages against Sterling and Stinson, individually.
Brittain is also seeking attorneys’ fees, cost and interest and other legal and equitable relief the court deems just and proper,
Court documents in the case show that Sterling was served on Dec. 29, and he requested an additional 14 days to file a responsive pleading. This pushed back his initial due date of Jan. 19 to respond to Brittain’s complaint to Feb. 2.
Sterling declined to comment on the lawsuit at the advice of his legal counsel.
