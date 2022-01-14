KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A retired Garfield County assessor assumed the office of president of the International Association of Assessing Officers on Jan. 1.
As the IAAO 2022 president, L. Wade Patterson, who served as the county assessor for more than 20 years and retired in early 2018, is chair of the board of directors and presides at all meetings of the board and membership, according to a press release from IAAO.
IAAO, which currently serves 8,500 members worldwide, is the “leading nonprofit, educational and research association for individuals in the assessment profession and others with an interest in property valuation and taxation,” the release states, with a mission to “promote innovation and excellence in property appraisal, assessment administration and property tax policy through professional development, education, research and technical assistance.”
Patterson served as IAAO president-elect in 2021, vice president in 2020 and was on the IAAO Board of Directors from 2016-2018. In addition, he has been a member of the Budget/Finance Committee, the Exhibitors Advisory Council, USPAP Committee, Executive Director Search Committee and Infrastructure Review Committee and was chair of the Communications Committee, the release states.
Patterson was on the board of directors of the Oklahoma IAAO Chapter and served as president in 2004-2005 and on the Oklahoma Assessor’s Association Board of Directors, serving as president in 2009.
According to the release, Patterson was appointed by Gov. Kevin Stitt to the Oklahoma State Board of Equalization Sub-Committee, served on the Task Force on Comprehensive Tax Reform representing former Gov. Mary Fallin and was appointed by former Gov. Brad Henry to the State Geographic Information Systems Council.
He also served as chair of the Oklahoma Assessor’s Wind Committee; served on Oklahoma Assessor’s Oil & Gas Committee and was chair from 2000-2006; and was a member of the Oklahoma Assessor’s Legislative Committee, serving as chair from 2009-2015. He also served on the Oklahoma Assessor’s Association Ag Committee.
IAAO members elected two others for one-year terms on the IASSO Executive Committee: Patrick Alesandrini, CAE, RES, Hillsborough County chief deputy property assessor, Tampa, Fla., as IAAO president-elect/treasurer; and Rebecca Malmquist, CAE, Minneapolis city assessor as IAAO vice president.
Several other recently elected board members joined Patterson for three-year terms: Kara Endicott, CAE, RES, real property valuation manager, Johnson County, Kan.; Greg Hutchinson, tax assessor, Howell Township, N.J.; and Robert “Bobby” T. Lee, AAS, Lee Law Firm, Mt. Juliet, Tenn.
Ryan Cavanah, CAE, national sales representative, Tax Management Associates, Nashville, Tenn., will serve as the associate member representative.
For more details on the IAAO board members, visit https://iaao.org/Board2022.
