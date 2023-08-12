By Suzie Byrd
Enid News & Eagle
ENID, Okla. — Dan Barrick, former pastor of First Assembly of God, is not retiring.
He stepped down as pastor of the church, 905 N. Oakwood, and is waiting for his next assignment.
“I’m passionate about loving and helping people, so I know God will call me to my next mission,” Barrick said. “I’m in good shape, feel good and know I’m capable of doing more.”
Barrick was youth pastor at the Enid church for 6 years before becoming youth pastor at Crossroads Cathedral in Oklahoma City for 14 years.
“It was quite a hectic job, things were going on constantly, so I decided I wanted out of the rat race and to become a pastor in a city I had enjoyed,” Barrick said.
There was an opening in Enid, and since they knew him, he was the choice. Barrick has been at the Enid church for more than 21 years. He was a machinist for Haliburton before his calling to go to the Southwest Assembly of God University in Waxahachie, Texas.
He said First Assembly is a Pentecostal church and believes in the gifts of the Holy Spirit and miracles. Barrick said he has participated in many miracles. One is his participation with foster families, and another is their church’s mission to Peru.
“Our church has always been active locally with organizations like Loaves & Fishes and the school adjacent to us, but we saw a need for helping foster families,” he said.
His son is a foster family so he knew their needs.
The church started a Foster Closet and collects items for the foster community. They have several rooms of clothing, car seats, formula and other items.
“Enid is a giving community, and this church has been great,” Barrick said.
The outreach to Peru is a mission Barrick is proud to have helped start. The church adopted part of Peru with another church in Connecticut.
“I call it a divine connection,” Barrick said.
The pastor of the Connecticut church was from Woodward and his mother was a parishioner at Barrick’s church. They have worked the Peru mission together for more than 20 years.
“We have taken as many as 400 people down there to help these people who suffer from extreme poverty and working conditions,” he said.
They take medical supplies, medicine, eye glasses and other items, while drilling water wells and opening churches and clinics.
Barrick found an engineer to help with a water well drill that has parts all less than 4 feet long. The drills often have to be transported by small boats and assembled at the site.
They also build many of their buildings to be transported. Barrick and his wife have their own nonprofit called Clean and Clear, which is a reference to clean water and clear vision. Sanitation is an important issue in the health of the Peruvian people, he said.
The good thing about the mission has been the people trained in the country, Barrick said, and those from Guatemala always are working on projects to help those people have better lives.
Barrick said he had 42 wonderful years in the ministry and he hopes to continue to visit Peru with the mission two to three times a year while he considers what he does next.
“People will follow you until you give them a reason not to,” he said. “We have enjoyed a very good church with no big issues.”
The new pastor at First Assembly of God is Jarrod Cloud.
