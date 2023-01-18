FAIRVIEW, Okla. — Former Fairview Police Daniel Harry Smith has waived extradition from Ohio to face charges in Major County.
A waiver of extradition was filed in Van Wert (Ohio) Municipal Court on Jan. 10, 2023. Smith was arrested Jan. 9 in Van Wert on a felony warrant out of Major County District Court.
Online court records show Smith has been charged in Major County with two felony counts of conspiracy in relation to an investigation that led to charges last year against former Fairview City Council member William Shane Bode.
Smith’s waiver of extradition was filed in Major County District Court on Wednesday.
“I received filings today from the Van Wert court, and I will be reviewing them to determine if the state needs to file a response,” District Attorney Chris Boring said.
The waiver of extradition received by Major County Court certifies that Smith will freely and voluntarily agree to accompany a Major County Sheriff’s Office deputy as a prisoner back to Oklahoma. He also waived the requirements of the governors of Ohio and Oklahoma to sign off on the extradition.
A $5,000 bond was posted for Smith on Jan. 11 in Van Wert Municipal Court by Hailey Smith. The bond stated it would be forfeited if the defendant didn’t comply with conditions of the bond. One of those conditions was for Smith to appear daily until he was discharged.
“We will be moving forward to prosecute this case, but there is a process involved and people need to understand it will take time,” Boring said.
Felony charges were filed against Bode on Aug. 18, 2022. According to online court records, they include two counts of embezzlement and two counts of concealing stolen property. He also was charged with misdemeanor counts of misconduct of an elected official and fraud in corporate affairs.
According to an affidavit filed in Smith’s case in Major County District Court, the charges stem from the illegal sale of two transformers Bode obtained through embezzlement from the city of Fairview.
Bode sold the transformers to a rural electric company for $60,000 because a plan to facilitate a new marijuana grow facility near Fairview had fallen through and the transformers were not used, according to the affidavit filed in Smith’s case.
According to the affidavit, Smith was present on May 16, 2022, when the sale took place at Leviathan Inc. in Fairview. The property is owned by Bode.
Robert Lamatsch, director of operations for Ninnescah Rural Electric Cooperative, Pratt, Kan., and the buyer of the transformers, stated he was concerned when a police official arrived at the scene and started taking pictures, according to the affidavit.
Bode assured Lamatsch that Smith was there to protect the cooperative’s interests. Lamatsch believed Smith was there to legitimize the sale, according to the affidavit.
Smith was informed by previous Fairview City Manager Chris Gdanski on July 8, 2022, of Gdanski’s concern that the sale was legal, according to the affidavit. Smith resigned from Fairview Police Department on July 14, 2022.
On Oct. 27, 2022, the cellular device issued Smith was given to the Major County Sheriff’s Office by Robert Laverty, the new Fairview city manager, according to the affidavit.
Laverty was aware of the pictures on the phone and asked the sheriff’s office to use the phone to investigate missing city property, according to the affidavit.
A forensic extraction of the phone yielded evidence that corroborated results of the investigation of Bode and new information on Smith, according to the affidavit.
Photographs on the phone of the transformers at different locations and geolocation of photographs taken by Smith also show Bode took the transformers from a nearby industrial building to his property, according to the affidavit.
