FAIRVIEW, Okla. — A former Fairview police chief has been arrested and charged as part of an ongoing investigation into city of Fairview employee conduct, according to Major County Sheriff's office.
Daniel Harry Smith was arrested Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Van Wert, Ohio, by deputies with the Van Wert County Sheriff's Office, according to Major County Sheriff's Office, on a felony warrant out of Major County District Court. Smith will remain in custody in Ohio until extradited back to Oklahoma, where he will be arraigned.
Online court records show Smith was charged Monday with two felony counts of conspiracy in relation to an investigation that led to charges last year against former Fairview City Council member William Shane Bode.
Felony charges of were filed against Bode on Aug. 18, 2022. According to online court records, they include two counts of embezzlement and two counts of concealing stolen property. He also was charged with misdemeanor counts of misconduct of an elected official and fraud in corporate affairs.
According to an affidavit filed in Smith's case in Major County District Court, the charges stem from the illegal sale of two transformers Bode obtained through embezzlement from the city of Fairview.
Bode sold the transformers to a rural electric company for $60,000 because a plan to facilitate a new marijuana grow facility near Fairview had fallen through and the transformers were not used, according to the affidavit filed in Smith's case.
According to the affidavit, Smith was present on May 16, 2022, when the sale took place at Leviathan Inc. in Fairview. The property is owned by Bode.
Robert Lamatsch, director of operations for Ninnescah Rural Electric Cooperative, Pratt, Kan., and the buyer of the transformers, stated he was concerned when a police official arrived at the scene and started taking pictures, according to the affidavit.
Bode assured Lamatsch that Smith was there to protect the cooperative’s interests. Lamatsch believed Smith was there to legitimize the sale, according to the affidavit.
Smith was informed by previous Fairview City Manager Chris Gdanski on July 8, 2022, of Gdanski's concern the sale was legal, according to the affidavit. Smith resigned from Fairview Police Department on July 14, 2022.
On Oct. 27, 2022, the cellular device issued Smith was given to the Major County Sheriff’s Office by Robert Laverty, the new Fairview city manager, according to the affidavit.
Laverty was aware of the pictures on the phone and asked the sheriff’s office to use the phone to investigate missing city property, according to the affidavit.
A forensic extraction of the phone yielded evidence that corroborated results of the investigation of Bode and new information on Smith, according to the affidavit.
Photographs on the phone of the transformers at different locations and geolocation of photographs taken by Smith also show Bode took the transformers from a nearby industrial building to his property, according to the affidavit.
