Enid Public Schools' longtime former CFO who oversaw the passing of the 2016 bond issue will be recognized for his accomplishments Friday.
Enid Public School Foundation will induct Karl White into its Hall of Fame during halftime at Enid High School’s football game at D. Bruce Selby Stadium.
White began his career in education in Waukomis Public Schools as a high school science teacher. He went on to serve as the Waukomis High school principal and then district superintendent. In 1985, he began his tenure as EPS CFO and clerk for the Enid Board of Education and retired in 2018.
Under his leadership, White was instrumental in passing two successful bond programs, in 2010 and 2016, and oversaw millions of dollars in construction and improvements that transformed the district’s facilities. He has served on many local boards, including Tri-State Music Festival Board, YMCA and Vance Air Force Base.
“It was truly a privilege to serve, for 33 years, the school district from which I received my education," White said.
White attended Coolidge Elementary School and Longfellow Junior High School before graduating from Enid High in 1970. He has earned numerous statewide accolades, including School Business Official of the Year, and helped develop Oklahoma’s school accounting system.
EPS Foundation director Janna Jackson expressed her gratitude for White and his long commitment to the district.
“It is hard to quantify Karl’s impact on Enid Public Schools,” Jackson said. “His guidance and careful management of funds positioned our district to provide high quality instruction to students for over 30 years, even during the most difficult financial times. It is an honor to preserve Karl’s place in the history of Enid Public Schools by inducting him into the EPS Foundation Hall of Fame.”
EPSF has been sponsoring the Hall of Fame since 2001 as a way to honor EHS graduates and those who contribute greatly to the community and schools of Enid.
The Hall of Fame is displayed inside the new EHS gym (east lobby area) where students and visitors can read about all inductee’s lives and accomplishments.
