ENID, Okla. — Enid Public Schools announced through its website and a text message Thursday afternoon, April 20, 2023, that Dudley Darrow has been chosen as its next superintendent.
If approved by the school board during a special meeting at noon Monday, Darrow, the current, first-year Chisholm Public Schools superintendent, will take over the position July 1 upon the retirement current Superintendent Darrell Floyd, which was announced in February. Floyd, who served as Enid superintendent for nine years, said at the time that he wanted to spend more time with family.
Darrow said he was honored to be selected and appreciated the trust the Enid board has placed in him.
"I’m also proud to be taking over from my previous supervisor and mentor, Dr. Darrell Floyd. While I did not anticipate that this opportunity would present itself, I am excited to return home to a district I served for 17 years,” Darrow said. “I’m also grateful to the Chisholm school board and school community for their support during my time there. Enid is truly blessed to be served by two outstanding school districts.”
Darrow left his position as assistant superintendent of secondary education for Enid to take over the reins at Chisholm last spring.
"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Darrow back to Enid Public Schools,” said Torry Turnbow, Enid Board of Education president, in an emailed statement by the district. “He is a proven education leader — with experience in multiple positions across our district. He has invested his career, not only in public education, but also in the students, staff and families of Enid Public Schools. We know his knowledge and skills, along with his relationships with staff and community members, will help us continue our tradition of excellence and take the district to new heights.”
Darrow began his career in education as a teacher and coach for Mustang Public Schools in 2002 before accepting similar positions at Enid High School. After 10 years in the classroom, Darrow entered school administration in 2011 as an assistant principal at EHS before becoming principal five years later.
He received his bachelor’s degree in education from Northwestern Oklahoma State University, his master’s degree in school administration from University of Central Oklahoma and his doctorate from Oklahoma State University. He also has served as an adjunct instructor for NWOSU.
Board members partnered with Oklahoma State School Boards Association to help facilitate the search, including hosting a community survey and focus groups. According to Turnbow, community feedback provided valuable insight into what parents, students, teachers, district staff and community members value in a superintendent.
“We are confident Dr. Darrow embodies the expertise and characteristics our community is looking for in the next superintendent, ” Turnbow said.
Darrow is married to Enid dentist Dr. Megan Darrow, and their two children are Dallas and Audrey.
