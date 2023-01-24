ENID, Okla. — A former Enid Police Department sergeant charged last year with a felony count of sexual battery received a six-month deferred sentence on an amended misdemeanor charge.
Ancil “Andy” Morris, 50, entered a plea of no contest to the amended charge of grossly disturbing the peace/public decency on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023,and received the six-month deferred sentence.
Morris will be supervised by the DA, appearing in court again on July 23, 2023. He also was ordered to pay court costs; $100 to the victim’s compensation fund; a $500 fine; and $25 in jail costs.
According to a Feb. 7, 2022, press release from EPD, on Oct. 24, 2021, Morris was placed on administrative leave, including suspension of his policing authority, following allegations of sexual harassment toward several EPD employees.
EPD investigators began an administrative investigation into the allegations, which ultimately were sustained, according to the release, and the police chief began the process of seeking termination of Morris’ employment through the Police Civil Service Commission.
On Nov. 18, 2021, during the original administrative investigation, a woman contacted department investigators and reported personally experiencing and witnessing improper conduct on several occasions by Morris while he was on duty and visiting an Enid business, the release states.
The woman said Morris made offensive comments and grabbed her buttocks without her consent on at least one occasion, according to the release.
Department investigators began a criminal investigation into the new allegations and interviewed a number of witnesses during the process. They determined that probable cause existed for a criminal charge, and their findings were submitted to Garfield County District Attorney’s Office, police said.
Morris, who was hired at EPD on May 10, 1999, and resigned on Feb. 2, 2022, before a termination hearing could be scheduled, was charged with one count of sexual battery on Feb. 7, 2022.
In July 2022, he pleaded not guilty to the initial charge, according to online court records, but withdrew it Monday to enter the plea of no contest on the amended misdemeanor charge.
